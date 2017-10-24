While Flake Stands Up, The Rest Flake Out

The cowards who make up the modern day Republican party lost another one today. Had this been North Korea, and Sen. Jeff Flake (R) was a member of Kim Jung Un’s Cabinet, odds are, you would’ve seen him defecting to South Korea and asking for asylum in the U.S. But, since he’s already here, what else could he do to show his disdain for this administration and its treacherously dangerous policies, as well as his disgust towards the kowtowing, white supremacist-supporting group of enablers his party has become, than resign? Any way you look at it, Flake defected from the GOP today.

He denounced a party, and its leader, whose systemic abuse of power has led us to the breaking point as a nation. A place we haven’t been in at least fifty years, if not longer.

In veteran Hollywood screenwriter, Scott Rosenberg’s scathing open letter to his peers in the motion picture industry, he accuses them, as well as himself, of standing by and doing nothing while countless women were sexually assaulted.

It’s a much shorter time span, in what amounts to just the first ten months of the colossal mess that is the Trump presidency, pretty much the same thing can be said of ninety-nine percent of the GOP, save for but a handful; John McCain, Bob Corker, and now, Jeff Flake. Every single Republican knows Trump is fucking crazy, yet, the overwhelming majority inexplicably remain too scared, too selfish, or worse, too indifferent, to stand up and speak out, for fear of reprisals. Who cares that it takes a man with a terminal brain tumor, and another who was publicly humiliated by Trump and is not seeking reelection, to get the ball rolling? We’ll take it.

In his piece on the culture that protected/condoned Weinstein, Rosenberg boldly states that everybody fucking knew what Weinstein was doing, still, no one did a thing to stop it because they loved the perks. Sounds strangely familiar, doesn’t it? Seems the main thing keeping Republicans from denouncing this dotard is the self-absorbed notion of career suicide. Basically, when faced with the choice of either keeping their cushy jobs - complete with the finest health care taxpayer money can buy - in exchange for letting their country go down the shitter, or going against the grain by - God forbid, speaking the truth, and winding up working the breakfast shift at Wendy’s on the turnpike for the next twenty years, it’s an easy call.

After all, it’s not like congressional Republicans agree with Trump and actually believe he’s going to MAGA, anymore. It’s actually the opposite. With each passing day the rumblings are getting louder about how those on the Hill, not only disagree with Trump’s misguided policies and idiotic impulses, such as going to war with the mother of a fallen soldier, they privately express serious doubts about the man’s sanity. Still the majority of them bury their heads and continue to pledge to vote along party lines, no matter how deplorable the legislation or how disastrous the consequences to the nation/world as a whole. Sounds like textbook treason to me if ever there was.

But, all may not be lost just yet. Given the unprecedented number of leaks coming from the White House on a daily basis, it’s entirely possible, that as we speak, there may more Republicans wrestling with his/her conscience on an hourly basis as to what to do to step up and speak out and put an end to this sadistic nightmare and he/she simply doesn’t know where to go or what to do.

After all, who would they go to? Paul Ryan? Mitch McConnell? That’s like an SS stormtrooper having second thoughts about gassing Jews and confiding in Himmler or Eichmann. Ryan and McConnell are the embodiment of spineless cowards. The Laurel and Hardy of the ridiculous Right. Defending the NRA and deflecting serious legislation, even in the wake of Las Vegas. Excusing Trump’s potential obstruction of justice by spouting, “He’s new at this.” New at what? The honesty game?

Given the fact that these parasites are at the wheel, how can any Republican with a crisis of conscience expect to be met with open arms when considering whether or not to jump ship? How can they be assured that who they turn to won’t immediately report back to these sorry excuses for leaders.

Outside of that, if there is another potential whistleblower out there, he/she is virtually guaranteed to never work again, as no matter what the outcome in the short term, in the long term, there’s little doubt these political cannibals have their teeth in the highest levels of the judiciary, and beyond, - and it’s only getting worse.

Years from now, or perhaps next week, when thousands more of our brave men and women are unnecessarily - and potentially illegally - sent into harm’s way to bolster a madman’s ego, or twenty category five hurricanes in a row all but sink the gulf coast, or signs like “Whites Only”, “No Trannies”, and “No Gays” are the norm at local, small town businesses, nationwide, how many Republicans will have allowed it to happen?

How many Republicans are going to continue to sit back and do nothing as Trump and his lunatics rape our country and its Constitution on a daily basis? To whom is their loyalty? A meandering idiot who everyone knows won’t make it through another year, or The People to whom they represent?