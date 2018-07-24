HUFFPOST FINDS
07/24/2018 04:50 pm ET

17 Stunning White Swimsuits Perfect For Your Honeymoon

One-piece swimsuits and bikinis to keep that bridal vibe going.
By Katelyn Mullen

A white bathing suit for your honeymoon is not something you necessarily need, but neither are those tulle seat covers or memorable wedding favors that you can’t live without at your reception. 

When you’re the bride, wearing white for all things wedding can feel a little cliché, but when you let yourself embrace it, it’s hard to let it go. With a white outfit to the rehearsal dinner and white on the wedding day, extending that pattern to the honeymoon only seems fitting. 

If you’re honeymoon is going to involve some beach time lounging or poolside relaxing, a white swimsuit is just the item you need to keep that bridal glow as long as you possibly can.

Check out our 17 top picks for white swimsuits that should make it into your honeymoon bag:

  • 1 Valentine White Skirtini | Swimsuits For All
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: <br>Tops, 6 - 24<br>Bottoms, 14 - 22<br><br><a href="https://www.swimsuitsforall.com/White-Sand-Shirr
    Swimsuits For All
    Sizes:
    Tops, 6 - 24
    Bottoms, 14 - 22

    Get it here.
  • 2 Grosgrain Tie-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit | JCrew
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 0 - 16<br><br><a href="https://www.jcrew.com/p/womens_category/swim2/grosgrain-tieshoulder-onepiece-s
    JCrew
    Sizes: 0 - 16

    Get it here.
  • 3 Colorful Zigzag Smocked Bikini Set | Zaful
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: S - XL<br><br><a href="https://www.zaful.com/colorful-zigzag-smocked-bikini-set-p_520825.html" target
    Zaful
    Sizes: S - XL

    Get it here.
  • 4 Colorblock Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit | Forever 21
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: S - XL<br><br><a href="https://www.forever21.com/us/shop/catalog/product/f21/swimwear_all/2000293793"
    Forever 21
    Sizes: S - XL

    Get it here
  • 5 High Cut Backless Swimsuit | Zaful
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS - L<br><br><a href="https://www.zaful.com/high-cut-backless-swimsuit-p_288721.html" target="_blank
    Zaful
    Sizes: XS - L

    Get it here
  • 6 Ashley Graham VIP White Swimsuit | Swimsuits For All
    <strong>Sizes</strong>:&nbsp;4 - 24<br><br><a href="https://www.swimsuitsforall.com/Ashley-Graham-x-Swimsuits-For-All-VIP-Whi
    Swimsuits For All
    Sizes: 4 - 24

    Get it here
  • 7 Candy Rain One Shoulder One-piece Swimsuit | Cupshe
    <strong>Size</strong>: M - XXL<br><br><a href="https://www.cupshe.com/collections/flattering-fit/products/cupshe-candy-rain-o
    Cupshe
    Size: M - XXL

    Get it here.
  • 8 Vanilla Beach Women's Bride Cheeky Low Back One Piece Swimsuit | Target
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS - XL<br><br><a href="https://www.target.com/p/vanilla-beach-women-s-bride-cheeky-low-back-one-piec
    Target
    Sizes: XS - XL

    Get it here.
  • 9 Brave Soul Laser Cut Frill Hem Swimsuit | ASOS
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS - L<br><br><a href="http://us.asos.com/brave-soul/brave-soul-laser-cut-frill-hem-swimsuit/prd/9017
    Asos
    Sizes: XS - L

    Get it here.
  • 10 Becca Etc. One-Piece Swimsuit | Nordstrom
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 0X - 3X<br><br><a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/becca-etc-one-piece-swimsuit-plus-size/4631792?o
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: 0X - 3X

    Get it here.
  • 11 Women's Ruffle Bralette Bikini | Target
    <strong>Sizes</strong>:<br>Top XS - XL, D/DD<br><a href="https://www.target.com/p/women-s-ruffle-bralette-bikini-top-xhilarat
    Target
    Sizes:
    Top XS - XL, D/DD
    Get it here.

    Bottom XS - XL
    Get it here.
  • 12 Summersalt® Deep Dive One-Piece In White | JCrew
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 4-12<br><br><a href="https://www.jcrew.com/p/womens_category/swim2/summersalt-deep-dive-onepiece-in-w
    JCrew
    Sizes: 4-12

    Get it here.
  • 13 Magicsuit Modern Romance Natalie One-Piece Swimsuit | Nordstrom
    Sizes: 8 - 16<br><br><a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/magicsuit-modern-romance-natalie-one-piece-swimsuit/4955410?origin
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: 8 - 16

    Get it here
  • 14 Mesh Insert Bikini | GapFit
    <strong>Sizes</strong>:&nbsp;<br>Top XS - XL<br><a href="https://www.gap.com/browse/product.do?cid=1044201&amp;pcid=1027291&a
    Gap
    Sizes
    Top XS - XL
    Get it here.

    BottomXS - XL
    Get it here
  • 15 Low Cut High Waisted One Piece Swimsuit | Zaful
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: S - XL<br><br><a href="https://www.zaful.com/low-cut-high-waisted-one-piece-swimsuit-p_527816.html" t
    Zaful
    Sizes: S - XL

    Get it here
  • 16 Monki Crochet Low Back Swimsuit | ASOS
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS - L<br><br><a href="http://us.asos.com/monki/monki-crochet-low-back-swimsuit/prd/9522087?clr=white
    Asos
    Sizes: XS - L

    Get it here.
  • 17 Lilies open Print One-piece Swimsuit | Cupshe
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: M - XXL<br><br><a href="https://www.cupshe.com/collections/solid-color-swimsuits-1/products/cupshe-li
    Cupshe
    Sizes: M - XXL

    Get it here.

