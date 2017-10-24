HUFFPOST FINDS
10/24/2017 04:29 pm ET

White House Black Market Is Finally Carrying Plus Sizes

Their plus styles are available in sizes 16W to 24W.

By Brittany Nims

Good news, curvy boss babes. Your wardrobe just got an upgrade.

In a move to bring size inclusivity to its shoppers, women’s clothing retailer White House Black Market is now offering extended sizes of its upscale workwear essentials.

The on-trend styles range from cozy velvet blazers and couch floral dresses to embellished denim and holiday party dresses in sizes 16W to 24W.

While any increased size inclusion is good news for curvy shoppers, retailers still have a ways to go in making their full collection size-friendly from the get-go. Still, not all of White House Black Market’s styles are offered in extended sizing; instead, their plus collection includes fewer than 60 select items

But, for curvy boss babes looking to upgrade their workwear options, White House Black Market’s expanded collection is pretty budget friendly, ranging in price from $42 to $220.

Check out some of our favorites from the collection below. 

White House Black Market
From WHBM's new plus collection, featuring the Rose Print Jacquard Slim Ankle Pants and the Rose Print Jacquard Blazer Jacket
White House Black Market
From WHBM's new plus collection, featuring the Cold Shoulder Black Knit Shift Dress
White House Black Market
From WHBM's new plus collection, featuring the Velvet Blazer Jacket in Winter Bloom and Sequin Lace Slim Jeans

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Science And Technology Shoppable Women's Fashion Retail Industry
White House Black Market Is Finally Carrying Plus Sizes

CONVERSATIONS