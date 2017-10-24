White House Black Market Is Finally Carrying Plus Sizes

Good news, curvy boss babes. Your wardrobe just got an upgrade.
In a move to bring size inclusivity to its shoppers, women’s clothing retailer White House Black Market is now offering extended sizes of its upscale workwear essentials.
The on-trend styles range from cozy velvet blazers and couch floral dresses to embellished denim and holiday party dresses in sizes 16W to 24W.
While any increased size inclusion is good news for curvy shoppers, retailers still have a ways to go in making their full collection size-friendly from the get-go. Still, not all of White House Black Market’s styles are offered in extended sizing; instead, their plus collection includes fewer than 60 select items.
But, for curvy boss babes looking to upgrade their workwear options, White House Black Market’s expanded collection is pretty budget friendly, ranging in price from $42 to $220.
Check out some of our favorites from the collection below.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
