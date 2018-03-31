The Trump White House's Intern Program Is Once Again Very, Very White

The White House is yet again facing fierce criticism over the lack of diversity of the people who are participating in its intern program.
A photograph released Friday shows President Donald Trump posing with the spring intake, who are overwhelmingly white:
“The White House intern photo is like a Where’s Waldo for a non-white person — in a country that is about 40% non-white,” tweeted political scientist and Washington Post columnist Brian Klaas.
“Diversity this ain’t,” added France 24 correspondent Philip Crowther.
Other tweeters shared similarly biting comments:
Other commenters compared the current intake to those from former President Barack Obama’s time in office:
Trump’s White Houe faced similar accusations over the program last summer when people noticed how photographs of Vice President Mike Pence posing with interns featured very few people of color.
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) came under fire in July 2016 over this selfie with Capitol Hill interns, who were also almost exclusively white: