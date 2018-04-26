White House Releases Photos Of Mike Pompeo With Kim Jong Un To Praise Confirmation

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders celebrated CIA Director Mike Pompeo’s confirmation as secretary of state on Thursday by sharing photos of his secret meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Pompeo met with the leader this month before direct talks between Kim and President Donald Trump planned for late May or early June.

“Great to have Secretary Pompeo confirmed,” Sanders wrote on Twitter. “He will do an excellent job helping @POTUS lead our efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.”

Great to have Secretary Pompeo confirmed. He will do an excellent job helping @POTUS lead our efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. (photos from previously confirmed Easter weekend trip) pic.twitter.com/o4RNDKVmah — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) April 26, 2018

According to Trump, during his clandestine trip to North Korea, Pompeo wasn’t initially supposed to meet with Kim face to face. But the two ended up meeting for more than an hour.