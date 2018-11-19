White House Restores Jim Acosta's Press Pass, CNN Drops Lawsuit

The White House announced Monday that it would restore the press pass of CNN reporter Jim Acosta, leading the network to drop its pending lawsuit against the administration.
“Having received a formal reply from your counsel to our letter of November 16, we have made a final determination in this process: your hard pass is restored,” the White House wrote in a letter to Acosta, according to CNN. “Should you refuse to follow these rules in the future, we will take action in accordance with the rules set forth above. The President is aware of this decision and concurs.”
The letter also included a revised code of conduct for journalists during presidential press conferences.
The White House initially revoked Acosta’s press pass after a press conference on Nov. 7, during which the reporter and President Donald Trump had a heated exchange. A White House intern grabbed the microphone from the Acosta, and the White House later shared a sped-up video of the event that suggested the reporter used force against the intern.
CNN sued the Trump administration for violating the First Amendment rights of both the network and its reporter.
Acosta’s pass was restored Friday after Judge Timothy J. Kelly ruled that Acosta’s right to due process had been violated.
However, the White House indicated Friday in a letter that Acosta’s press pass could be revoked again as soon as the temporary restraining order granted by Kelly expired. The letter, signed by White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and deputy chief of staff for communications Bill Shine, claims Acosta “failed to abide” by “basic, widely understood practices.”
Earlier on Monday, CNN sought an emergency court hearing in response to that letter. The filing was aimed at protecting Acosta’s access until the network’s initial lawsuit against the administration was decided.
CNN’s communications department tweeted Monday afternoon that the network’s “lawsuit is no longer necessary” and that CNN looks “forward to continuing to cover the White House.”
Acosta also tweeted on Monday afternoon, saying: “Thanks to everybody for their support. As I said last Friday... let’s get back to work.”