White House Sinkhole Probably Metaphor For Something

The “D.C.” in Washington, D.C., might now stand for “dirt collapse,” thanks to a sinkhole recently discovered on the North Lawn of the White House.

Voice Of America reporter Steve Herman first noticed the hole, and he says it’s getting bigger by the day.

“It was noticeably bigger between Sunday and Monday,” Herman told Quartz. “It’s more than a foot long right now.”

A second sinkhole has since opened up next to the first one, he said.

This week I’ve been observing a sinkhole on the @WhiteHouse North Lawn, just outside the press briefing room, growing larger by the day. pic.twitter.com/BsFUtxFqpB — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 22, 2018

Erosion and water drainage can cause sinkholes, which sometimes grow large enough to swallow whole buildings.

The White House did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for comment about the sinkhole.

However, the sinkhole’s location in D.C. ― a city built on a swamp and described as a “swamp” of corruption ― did not go unnoticed by Twitter users.

The First Lady had kidney surgery (pissed off), 45 worried re leaks (literally & figuratively) & now this there's a SINKHOLE!!! Metaphors abound! — cindy mann (@cindralaluna) May 22, 2018

The swamp is rising — 🍇🍏🌲WiseOwl 🏔🍐🍎 (@MountainMommy3) May 22, 2018

An actual sinkhole has opened on the White House lawn. It’s growing. And it's actually just hell opening up to welcome back it's children. https://t.co/NH6jZ2B90M — Kyle Louis Reynolds (@kylelreynolds) May 22, 2018

It's not like a growing sinkhole right outside the press briefing room at the White House has any existential meaning to it at all, right? — Jeff Urbanchuk (@jurbanchuk) May 22, 2018

“It was noticeably bigger between Sunday and Monday, it’s more than a foot long right now. A second sinkhole has opened up right next to it." Clearly it's a sign form God that the White House is a swamp that needs draining. https://t.co/MTGj6i38no — Nita Cosby (@5_2blue) May 22, 2018

Some people had theories. Lots of theories.

Whoa! Maybe it's the GOP rats leaving a sinking ship? — TLDarby (@darbyTL) May 22, 2018

Melania's escape tunnel has caved in. — Dave Dombroski (@wireman651) May 22, 2018

We all know who backed up the septic system @WhiteHouse and it wasn't Obama.#MAGA#Sinkhole pic.twitter.com/YSHleTXqyN — Kevin Wayne Little (@KevinWayneLitt2) May 22, 2018

Some actually rooted for the sinkhole.

Grow, little baby sinkhole... Grow..



RT if you would be ok rebuilding the white house if trump literally disappeared from the face of the earth https://t.co/NLV07Y97Lq — Jami Amo (@AmoMeant) May 22, 2018

never thought i'd ever find myself rooting and cheering for a sinkhole, but, well, here we are, y'all https://t.co/Ev0p0n9fdD — Hagai Palevsky (@DialHForHagai) May 22, 2018

Please let it be the biggest and best sinkhole. A beautiful sinkhole. — sullivka (@sullivka) May 22, 2018

Others made bold predictions about what would happen next.