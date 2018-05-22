POLITICS
White House Sinkhole Probably Metaphor For Something

One person wondered if the hole was Melania's escape tunnel.
By David Moye

The “D.C.” in Washington, D.C., might now stand for “dirt collapse,” thanks to a sinkhole recently discovered on the North Lawn of the White House. 

Voice Of America reporter Steve Herman first noticed the hole, and he says it’s getting bigger by the day. 

“It was noticeably bigger between Sunday and Monday,” Herman told Quartz. “It’s more than a foot long right now.”

A second sinkhole has since opened up next to the first one, he said.

Erosion and water drainage can cause sinkholes, which sometimes grow large enough to swallow whole buildings.

The White House did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for comment about the sinkhole.

However, the sinkhole’s location in D.C. ― a city built on a swamp and described as a “swamp” of corruption ― did not go unnoticed by Twitter users.

Some people had theories. Lots of theories.

Some actually rooted for the sinkhole.

Others made bold predictions about what would happen next.

