White House Transcript Edits Trump's Dig That Female Reporter 'Never' Thinks

The White House used its official transcript to refashion President Donald Trump’s dismissive and insulting comment to a female reporter on Monday.
When Trump called on journalist Cecilia Vega of ABC News during the Rose Garden press conference, he also denigrated her intelligence:
But the official White House transcript dismissed the video evidence and claimed that he said: “I know you’re not thanking; you never do.”
White House issued a corrected transcript on Tuesday morning.
Trump also refused to answer Vega’s question about the FBI investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh because he wanted to talk about the new trade deal with Canada and Mexico. And when CCN reporter Kaitlan Collins asked a similar question about Kavanaugh, Trump told her she wasn’t “nice.”
After the press conference, Vega tweeted about the incident:
Vega also received plenty of support on Twitter:
This article has been updated to show that the White House released an updated transcript.