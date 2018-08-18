American Charged In Uganda After Racist Assault On Hotel Workers

YouTube Uganda police identified the man as a U.S. citizen who claimed to be a missionary and former Marine.

Uganda police arrested an older American man after reviewing a video that showed him striking out at hotel workers and using racial slurs.

The police identified the man as Jimmy L. Taylor, a U.S. citizen who claims to be a missionary. The alleged assault took place in the Grand Imperial Hotel in Kampala, the capital, according to police. Video of the incident surfaced on the internet on Friday, but it is unclear when it was filmed.

In the video, Taylor can be seen punching and slapping at the workers. He also calls them “n****rs,” tells them they have to obey him and threatens to kill them.

Police brought Taylor to Kampala’s Central Police Station, where he was charged with assault. The Uganda Police Force did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.

The four-minute video begins with Taylor behind the reception desk, knocking things off tables while the hotel workers get out of his way. He follows the workers to the lobby, where he berates them and accuses them of hating Jesus.

In the lobby, the American approaches one of the workers and hits him several times as another employee tries to intervene. The workers try to calm him down, but Taylor continues to insult and attack them.

“Fuck Uganda,” Taylor yells at one point. “I’ve come to love Uganda, I’ve come to help Uganda, but Uganda hates Jesus through this son-of-a-bitch.”

“You obey what I say,” Taylor says later. “I don’t obey you. You understand me? Open my goddamn room. N****r bitch!”

Taylor told police that he is a religious missionary and former U.S. Marine, the Kampala Post reported.