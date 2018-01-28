ENTERTAINMENT
Stars Wear White Roses On Grammys Red Carpet To Support Time's Up

Everyone from Lady Gaga to Janelle Monáe and Nick Jonas were sporting the symbol.

By Alanna Vagianos
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
The stunning Janelle Monae at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. 

The red carpet was filled with white roses and Time’s Up pins during the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

Everyone from Lady Gaga to Sam Smith wore a white rose as a sign of support for the Time’s Up initiative against workplace sexual harassment and assault. Others including Janelle Monáe sported a black-and-white Time’s Up pin in a show of solidarity with the initiative. 

“It represents hope and peace and sympathy and resistance, and I thought those were very lovely things for every human to encompass and to also share with others,” singer Kelly Clarkson said on the red carpet about the symbolism of the white rose.

A group called Voices in Entertainment came up with the idea for celebrities to wear white roses on the red carpet. The group includes over a dozen women in entertainment including Meg Harkins, senior vice president of marketing at Roc Nation, and Karen Rait, head of rhythmic promotion at Interscope/Geffen/A&M Records. 

“We choose the white rose because historically it stands for hope, peace, sympathy and resistance,” the group wrote in a recent letter to celebrities.

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Lady Gaga wears a white rose in support of the Time's Up initiative at the Grammys.

“Women make up 51 percent of the workforce and it’s about time that we’re paid equal,” singer Cyndi Lauper said on the red carpet. “Equality and power in the workforce would help not just women but men too.” 

The Time’s Up pin, which many celebrities also wore at the Golden Globes, was created by actress Reese Witherspoon and stylist Arianne Phillips in December. Phillips told The Hollywood Reporter that the idea for the pins came out of an initial Time’s Up brainstorming meeting with actresses, producers and others in the industry.  

“I met so many great women, and it was such an honor to be called to action,” Phillips said. 

The Time’s Up initiative, which was announced on New Year’s Day, consists of more than 300 women in television, film and theater. The project, inspired by the #MeToo movement, hopes to combat sexual misconduct in all workplaces by creating a legal defense fund to help less-privileged women come forward with their stories. 

  • 1 Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • 2 Lady Gaga
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
  • 3 Ne-Yo
    Mike Coppola via Getty Images
  • 4 Cardi B
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • 5 Ryan Seacrest
    Mike Coppola via Getty Images
  • 6 Janelle Monae
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
  • 7 Kelly Clarkson
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • 8 James Corden
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • 9 Imagine Dragons (Ben McKee, Daniel Platzman, Dan Reynolds and Wayne Sermon)
    Lester Cohen via Getty Images
  • 10 Composer Benjamin Wallfisch
    Mike Coppola via Getty Images
  • 11 Nick Jonas
    Andrew Kelly / Reuters
  • 12 Reba McEntire and Anthony 'Skeeter' Lasuzzo
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • 13 Lana Del Rey
    Lester Cohen via Getty Images
  • 14 Jain
    Mike Coppola via Getty Images
  • 15 Meli'sa Morgan
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • 16 Sarah Silverman
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • 17 Shaggy and Sting
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • 18 SZA
    Lester Cohen via Getty Images
  • 19 Giuliana Rancic
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
  • 20 Anna Kendrick
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
  • 21 Camila Cabello
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • 22 Bebe Rexh
    Mike Coppola via Getty Images
  • 23 Rita Ora
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • 24 Heidi Klum
    Lester Cohen via Getty Images
  • 25 Cyndi Lauper
    Andrew Kelly / Reuters
  • 26 Khalid
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • 27 Ben Platt
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
  • 28 Little Big Town
    Andrew Kelly / Reuters

Alanna Vagianos
Women's Reporter, HuffPost
