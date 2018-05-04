WEIRD NEWS
05/04/2018 04:23 am ET

White Sox Celebration Reminds Sports Fans Of Trump's Alleged Pee Tape

"Was this taken inside a Ritz-Carlton?"
headshot
By Ed Mazza
The Chicago White Sox celebrate a 6-5 walk-off win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.&nbsp;
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
The Chicago White Sox celebrate a 6-5 walk-off win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. 

It was a typical baseball celebration after a big win. The Chicago White Sox tossed around huge buckets of Gatorade to celebrate a walk-off 6-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.  

However, the Gatorade was yellow and the timing and location of the photographer prompted Keith Olbermann to observe:

The whole sequence was even weirder: 

Jonathan Daniel via Getty Images
Jonathan Daniel via Getty Images
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Some people on Twitter wondered if the images featured an event at the Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago or a certain moment that allegedly took place at the Ritz-Carlton in Moscow:

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Sports And Recreation Keith Olbermann Trump Tape Chicago White Sox Pee Tape
White Sox Celebration Reminds Sports Fans Of Trump's Alleged Pee Tape
CONVERSATIONS