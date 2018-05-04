White Sox Celebration Reminds Sports Fans Of Trump's Alleged Pee Tape

It was a typical baseball celebration after a big win. The Chicago White Sox tossed around huge buckets of Gatorade to celebrate a walk-off 6-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.
However, the Gatorade was yellow and the timing and location of the photographer prompted Keith Olbermann to observe:
The whole sequence was even weirder:
Some people on Twitter wondered if the images featured an event at the Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago or a certain moment that allegedly took place at the Ritz-Carlton in Moscow: