White Sox Celebration Reminds Sports Fans Of Trump's Alleged Pee Tape

It was a typical baseball celebration after a big win. The Chicago White Sox tossed around huge buckets of Gatorade to celebrate a walk-off 6-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

However, the Gatorade was yellow and the timing and location of the photographer prompted Keith Olbermann to observe:

Well this might be the most unfortunate baseball photo of the week pic.twitter.com/YeotkwrdYa — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 4, 2018

The whole sequence was even weirder:

Jonathan Daniel via Getty Images

Jonathan Daniel via Getty Images

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Some people on Twitter wondered if the images featured an event at the Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago or a certain moment that allegedly took place at the Ritz-Carlton in Moscow:

Was this taken inside a Ritz-Carlton? — Operation Pig Roast 🐷 (@OpPigRoast) May 4, 2018

Can somebody explain the physics of the photo to me like they were dealing with a child? — This Guy (@BarefootNerd) May 4, 2018

Think about Captain America’s shield when he went up against Spider-Man in Civil War and then just put your hands up 🤷‍♂️ — Jordanforever21 (@jordanforever66) May 4, 2018

Can anyone explain this magic? pic.twitter.com/1QskSlVtGT — TheOnlineShopGuru (@The_E_Shop_Guru) May 4, 2018

the pee tape is real — Nickles B. Hunt (@nicklesbe) May 4, 2018

"Watch out where the White Sox go..." — Rob Woodyard (@robwoodyard1) May 4, 2018

Don't cross the streams. — Joseph Santi (@JoeAconite) May 4, 2018