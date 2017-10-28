White Supremacists Meet Heavy Resistance At Tennessee Rallies

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. — White supremacists, neo-Nazis and fascists descended on two Middle Tennessee towns Saturday for “White Lives Matter” rallies, striking fear into communities desperate to avoid the kind of violence that visited Charlottesville, Virginia, nearly three months ago.

An umbrella group of white supremacist organizations called the Nationalist Front held its first rally early Saturday morning in Shelbyville, a town of 21,000 about an hour south of Nashville.

Police stood between some 200 counterprotesters and various white supremacist factions as they exchanged chants. Some white supremacists were seen throwing up Nazi salutes, while others, carrying shields and wearing helmets, chanted “White lives matter” and “Blood and soil.”

Counterprotesters heckled them from the other side of the street, offering free genetic testing to the so-called “master race.”

Competing White Lives Matter and Black Lives Matter chants and then counter-protester MC offers Nazis free genetic tests pic.twitter.com/SFBEDBuCOS — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) October 28, 2017

Later in the afternoon, the groups planned to move to the main event: a rally in the town of Murfreesboro, a larger college town 25 miles back toward Nashville.

All the Nationalist Front groups present were seen at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in August, which broke out in violence and ended with white supremacist James Alex Fields Jr. allegedly driving his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

Fields was protesting in Charlottesville with Vanguard America, one of the groups in Tennessee on Saturday. Other groups included the League of the South, Traditionalist Worker Party, National Socialist Movement, Anti-Communist Action and The Right Stuff.

The specter of Charlottesville hung over both of the rallies. To stem any potential violence, police in both Shelbyville and Murfreesboro posted long lists of prohibited items, including everything from guns and baseball bats to selfie sticks, water bottles and laser pointers.

One of the stated aims of the white supremacists Saturday was to “turn the page on Charlottesville,” burnishing the Nationalist Front’s image after its violence at the August rally was broadcast across the world.

Jimmy Marr is known for hanging racist banners from highway overpasses in Oregon. He is here to play bagpipes. Threw up a Nazi salute pic.twitter.com/KMlYjaPFcD — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) October 28, 2017

No swastika flags this time, wrote Brad Griffin on his blog Occidental Dissent earlier this month. That got the Nationalist Front bad press. Griffin, who goes by the pen name Hunter Wallace, is a leader in League of the South and one of the main White Lives Matter rallies organizers.

On Friday evening, a HuffPost reporter met Jeff Schoep, head of the National Socialist Movement, in a hotel parking lot in the Nashville area. Standing with three NSM subordinates, two of them armed, Schoep too seemed fixated on changing the optics of organized white supremacy in America. No more swastikas, he said. No more shouting racial epithets.

But it’s hard to teach an old Nazi new tricks. When a pair of young black men started taking photos of the Nazis hanging out in a hotel parking lot talking to some journalists, a middle-aged NSM member wearing SS lightning bolts on his jacket said, “Get out of here, n****rs.”

Christopher Mathias/HuffPost Jeff Schoep, second from the left, is head of the National Socialist Movement, a neo-Nazi group. He and three other NSM members met HuffPost outside their hotel in the Nashville area.

“Don’t,” Schoep chided him under his breath.

Still, Schoep felt comfortable explaining to HuffPost that the long-term goal of NSM is to create a “white ethnostate” or “white homeland” in America. But for now, being “white civil rights advocates” will do.

And that means protesting refugee resettlement in Tennessee, Schoep said, and bringing attention to the church shooting in the nearby town of Antioch last month, in which 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson opened fire at a church, killing one and injuring at least seven others. Samson came to the U.S. from Sudan as a child, The Associated Press reports.

Schoep criticized the press for not covering the Antioch shooting nearly as much as the 2015 massacre at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, when white supremacist Dylan Roof killed nine black people. A note found in Samson’s car in Antioch reportedly referred to revenge for the South Carolina shooting.

“When a white person does something that’s directed at so-called minorities then it’s a big issue, but when the shoe’s on the other foot, and it’s a so-called minority doing it to white people, even though it’s the exact same thing, it’s brushed under the rug,” he said.

Meanwhile Friday night, businesses in downtown Murfreesboro boarded up their shops.

In downtown #Murfreesboro, Tennessee they're boarding up businesses ahead of tomorrow's white supremacist rally pic.twitter.com/5JpF7L127B — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) October 27, 2017

The Islamic Center of Murfreesboro, fearing that it could be targeted, prepared to cancel services and religious classes. Earlier this year, two young men were arrested for wrapping bacon around the front door of the mosque (pork, the consumption of which is forbidden in Islam, is a common weapon of Islamophobes) and spray-painting profane anti-Muslim messages on the building’s exterior.

Since it opened in 2012, the mosque has received a bomb threat and been the target of arson. Women in headscarves outside the center have been harassed. In 2010, over 300 anti-Muslim protesters marched on the mayor’s office here, chanting “No Shariah in the USA!” and demanding that the the town not allow the Islamic center to be built at all.

Saturday’s White Lives Matter rally felt like an extension of all that hate, said Dr. Saleh M. Sbenaty, a professor at Middle Tennessee State University who is a member of the mosque.

“It’s that you are living like a hostage in your own town and city that you’ve lived in and loved so many years,” he said of the rally. “This is not the U.S. we know of, and I hope this is not the way from now on. It’s unbelievable.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.