Police Respond After Van Rams Into Crowd Of Pedestrians On Toronto Street

A van struck several pedestrians at an intersection in Toronto’s North York neighborhood on Monday.

The Toronto Police Operations Centre tweeted Monday afternoon that police were responding to an incident in which a “white van” had struck “numerous pedestrians” at the intersection of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East just before 1:30 p.m. local time. Initial reports indicated that eight to 10 people may have been injured, though police said it was too early to confirm the “extent of injuries.”

Collision, numerous pedestrians have been struck by a white van on Yonge St and Finch area. further when I get more. #GO725711 ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 23, 2018

Update: unknown of extent of injuries, possible 8 - 10 pedestrians struck further when I get it ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 23, 2018

Police said the van mounted the curb, striking several pedestrians, before fleeing the scene, according to City News. Authorities apprehended the vehicle roughly a mile south of the collision, and the driver was taken into custody, a police department spokesperson confirmed to HuffPost. No motive has been reported.

Aerial footage shows scene in Toronto after van struck numerous pedestrians; eyewitness accounts identified this as the van in the incident, CTV reports. https://t.co/V7MuBB6bCJ pic.twitter.com/hEhDX6cnrB — ABC News (@ABC) April 23, 2018

The area around the collision was closed to traffic on Monday afternoon after the incident. Subway service was also suspended in the area, CNN reported.

More: Toronto subway service shut down after report that a van struck a number of people at Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East. No service on Line 1, between Sheppard and Finch Stations, and no shuttle buses at the moment. Yonge Street SB shut as well in area. (Photo by Jon Tam) pic.twitter.com/kwtacY7A0u — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) April 23, 2018

Alex Shaker, who was driving southbound on Yonge Street at the time of the incident, told CTV News Channel that he saw the van driving at a high speed on the sidewalk.

“He started going down on the sidewalk and crumbling down people one by one,” Shaker said Monday afternoon, noting that he saw the vehicle hit someone with a stroller.

“He just destroyed so many people’s lives,” he said. “Every single thing that got in his way.”

Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, was briefed on the incident. He said in a statement to reporters: “Our hearts go out to anyone effected. We’re obviously going to have more to learn and more to say in the coming hours.”