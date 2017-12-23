It’s the same thing I go through every night before going to sleep…

It also happens quite often while I’m lying in bed…

And it’s most likely happening to you as well…sometimes even to the point where you may have difficulty sleeping.

But then other times it’s responsible for getting the best night of sleep you’ll ever have.

And the strange part of it…

They’ll be times when you have tears in your eyes because of it.

What I’m talking about is…thinking.

You can also look at it as the thoughts you have right before you go to sleep, and even while you’re lying in bed trying to fall asleep.

So, what type of thinking are we talking about here?

It’s the thoughts about the different people in your life…

To include those currently in your life, as well as those who have come into and then possibly have gone out of your life.

More specifically…

It’s the special people who are in and have been a part of your life.

When thinking about this what also comes to mind are the different ways these people came into being “special” in the first place. What did they do, how did they touch your life, and how did they even come in to your life to being with?

This can be answered by thinking about them while asking the question,

“Who are the special people in your life?”

1. Lifetime love rituals

At first it may seem like there’s a fine line between the people you think are special and those who are truly special. The fact is that there’s a big difference. And it begins with something I speak about (and live) on a regular basis…

Doing the “little things” that make the “big” differences along with the two things every human being looks for in others…

Someone who is truthful and trustworthy.

Think about all the different people in your life. What takes place with them when you’re in their presence and even when you speak with them on the phone? What are the little nuances and gestures that you pick up on?

For example…

When you’re in a conversation with someone, are they truly listening to you with a caring ear…or just “hearing you” while most likely thinking about something (and possibly someone) else and having their own verbal discussion going on with themselves?

Along with this…are they looking in to your eyes directly or do they drift off and look in different directions?

These are “little big things” that aren’t so little. This is one of the day in and day out “rituals” (if you will) of what to look for because it’s a big part of whether someone makes their way into your life and becomes that special person in your life.

Here’s another example…

How many times did you ask someone to do something for you and they said in a huffy puffy way, “sure ok.” Or perhaps they agreed and you could just tell they didn’t want to do it…but did anyway…mostly out of an “un-wanting” type of obligation.

Whatever you asked them to do—and even though they did it—you just know they would have rather been off doing something else.

What it comes down to is this…

The people who are the most special to you will be those that make eye contact with you while truly listening…that will do things for you that they really want to do…and they’ll be sincere about it.

They’ll truly care. They’ll not be thinking about other things going on in their lives, but rather will take the time and listen without making any premature judgments.

And most of all…

They’ll appreciate and love you for who you are.

These are all part of the lifetime love rituals that you’ll get from those who are truly the special people in your life.

So now the question is…

“How do these people come into your life”

…And what about being truthful and trustworthy?

2. Tears (and truth) from your heart

Earlier you read about what is most likely going on with you before going to sleep at night, as well as what takes place while lying in bed at night. It’s what you’re thinking about. More specifically, the thoughts about the different people in your life.

But what is actually going on while you’re lying there having these thoughts? Who are you thinking about? What are you thinking about regarding these people?

This is something I can relate to very well…

Because it’s something I experience every night.

While lying in bed (and even right before going to sleep) thoughts of the special people in my life come into my mind. Thoughts of where we are now in our relationship, how we met, how far we’ve come, and especially the trust we’ve developed all come up.

And this includes those I’ve known for 30+ years as well as those who have recently come into my life.

In fact, this also brings up what took place the first time we met. And in every case there was a “click” from day one…the feeling that you just knew these people would be the special ones in your life…the feeling that they’ll be with you for life.

Also interesting here is the fact that in every one of these cases it was a “true feeling”…not some infatuation type of feeling that comes today and is gone tomorrow.

What also happens often during these “bedtime thinking moments”…the tears in your eyes. And these tears are tears of gratitude…tears that represent the special people in your life who have been truthful and trustworthy.

It’s the feeling you have when you know that there’s people in your life who care about you, who appreciate you, and who love you for who you are.

And the one thing that is present in all of this…the truth…and not some “pretending to be someone you’re not” type of thing just to please other people.

That’s what’s also so magical about who the special people in your life are…you can be your true self…the person you were put in this world to be…and without having to worry what others will think about you.

Now how these people come in to your life will be different for you than it is for someone else.

But what’s the same is…

Whoever these people are they’ll be the ones you’ll have the “true relationships” with…they’ll be the ones who care…the ones who take the time to get the facts…and the ones who will also represent the “fun” part of life.

Not only that but these people also represent another part of life…

The love of life.

3. For the love of life

Whenever you ask someone, “What is the meaning of life” you’ll naturally get a different answer from each person…because obviously there are as many different answers as there are people. Of course they’ll be times when you get two or more people who will have similar answers…but not 100% the same.

In any case, there is still one universal answer to the question, “What is the meaning of life”, and it involves what life stands for…

Love Is Forever Eternal

The answer to this question for everyone is…love.

And this is right at the heart of who the special people in your life are…why they’re here…and what they mean to you.

It’s all about love…the love you have for these special people…and the love they have for you.

This reminds me of a girl I was good friends with back in 2006. We were never boyfriend/girlfriend, but good friends. She said to me one day, “I love all of my friends and I love you too.”

For some reason this always stuck with me even though what she was saying is something I was well aware of already…

Because the special people in your life will be those that you truly love.

Now of course they’ll be different levels (and degrees) of love based on the relationship you have with them. If you’re boyfriend/girlfriend they’ll be a more intimate type of love than if you were close friends. That’s obvious and at times they’ll be exceptions to this based on the people involved.

However…

The point here is…they’ll be a “sacred love” you’ll have with the special people in your life. Of course I can’t tell you exactly what that will be.

But what I can tell you is that it’ll be special between the two of you. It’ll be based on the connection you’ll have with each other. And It’ll certainly be based on being truthful and trustworthy with one another.

And strange as it may sound, it will include “tests” along the way…the type of “tests” that will get you to see if you’ll stand by each other through “thick” and “thin.”

These are the “tests” of love. They’re “testing” your love for each other by bringing in both supporting and challenging situations, along with the many different types of happy and sad moments that will come up. This is natural and absolutely necessary for any type of loving relationship.

Not only that…

But the more of these “tests” you have the more likely these special people will remain in your life for life. It’s what allows the two of you to “grow” as people. It’s what also helps you discover the truth of who you are.

Also realize that this can include if those special people in your life do not live near you.

It’s fascinating and I’m sure you’ve experienced this in some way…you can be closer to someone who lives 1000 miles away than you can to someone that may be living in the same house as you.

Remember…

There will be no boundaries—even thousands of miles apart—that will ever separate you from the special people in your life…because they’ll always be in your life in some way.

What’s also fascinating is that you can even go a year, 5 years, 10 years or even more without seeing or talking to this person and when you reconnect it’ll seem like no time ever went by.

No matter how you look at it or what your situation is…the most special people (and I mean the REAL special ones) in your life will be there for life.

So make it a point to tell them in some way…

And let them know how much they mean to you because they’re certainly part of what makes you the special person you are.

Thank them…appreciate them…and be there for them…

Because they’ll appreciate you for the magnificent person you are and all that you do.