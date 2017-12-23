Who do you trust for blogging advice?

I hope to goodness you are going to blogging experts for proven, sound, successful blogging advice.

As I watched a snippet from a video chat I had with my friend Alonzo Pichardo:

I had to laugh.

First off, the video has racked over 22,000 views in 2 weeks. That is some seriously big-time viewing. But beyond that I chuckled at one point in the video.

Alonzo notes how when he hopped online 10 years ago how skeptical folks offered him terrible advice. Namely, how the niche he wanted to work had zero money in it, according to these folk’s keen insights. People tried to convince him that he was wasting his time. But he knew better. He knew that his intuitive pull beat any lame ass piece of advice offered by skeptics.

I can assure you that anybody who offered me terrible advice along my 10 year online journey had credentials like this: worked a 9-5 job, never did anything daring and made it a point of trying to shit on people’s dreams.

When you look for blogging advice you need to ask yourself.....who do I trust?

My Blogging Experience

I have a decade of blogging experience.

Admittedly, I screwed things up for a few years. But I still have a decade’s worth of experience to call on when someone asks for blogging advice. I do have a good 3-4 years of successful, kick ass blogging advice under my belt. Meaning I am clear and confident enough on my blogging journey that I have been featured on some of the world’s most famous websites. I share that only to note how trusted, world-renowned authorities feel that I am good at what I do; gives you an extra layer of vetting. Trust me; I see myself as a buffoon who stares at a glowing screen, mainly, but I do know how to blog successfully.

I laugh out loud at newbie bloggers - with zero experience - who trust themselves, their wives, their husbands or society at large, over the advice of a skilled, compassionate, heart-centered and established pro in the blogging tips niche.

I have offered advice to newbie bloggers fresh out of the blogging womb who ditch my advice in favor of their wife’s advice. I sometimes ask:

“How many years of pro blogging experience does your wife have?”

Response with cyber grins, usually, but of course many of these silly folks continue to trust someone with zero blogging experience over someone with 10 years of blogging experience.

One of the dumbest thing you can do as a blogger is to trust anybody other than happy, highly successful, highly skilled blogging authorities who have spent 5 to 10 years or more of their lives mastering their skill. Trusting anybody other than these pros is the most asinine mistake you will never make because.....what the f*ck do they know about blogging?!?!

Even though you want to trust basic intuitive nudges more than anything, you absolutely would be a moron to trust your practical blogging advice as a new blogger over advice from a guy with 10 years of blogging experience. This would be like trying to represent yourself in court versus hiring an established, successful lawyer, or it would be like doing a little of Googling, finding a terrible ezine article on page 75 of the search results and trusting that advice over the professional opinion of an experienced, respected doctor.

Who do you trust for blogging advice?

A pro blogger with years of experience.

Duh!

As Alonzo has mentioned many times during our videos you do not want to be the guy or gal who goes back to him with their tail between their legs, failing horribly, months after him offering you good advice and saying:

”you know, you were right.”

