WHO Decides Not To Declare International Health Emergency Over Ebola Outbreak

The World Health Organization on Friday decided not to declare the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo an international health emergency.

Citing the quick deployment of international health resources and the coming use of an experimental vaccine in the central African nation, Dr. Robert Steffen, chairman of WHO’s emergency committee, said an international health emergency declaration was unnecessary. Steffen said at a news conference in Geneva that “vigorous response” to the deadly outbreak needed to continue, and “without that the situation is likely to deteriorate significantly.”

If the disease spreads further, he said, committee members may reconsider whether to declare an international emergency.

Though 14 cases of Ebola have been officially confirmed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 31 suspected or probable cases have been recorded, and the outbreak has spread to an urban area. In 25 cases, patients have died, Dr. Oly Ilunga Kalenga, the country’s minister of health, said in a statement. Four cases, including one of the fatalities, were in Wangata, a health zone in the regional capital of Mbandaka, home to 1.2 million people on the Congo River.

The move of the disease to an urban area located on what some have called the “superhighway of Central Africa” caused the WHO to revise its assessment of public health risk to “very high” at the national level and “high” at the regional level. The WHO still considers global risk from the outbreak to be “low.”

A WHO declaration of international health emergency aims to draw global attention and trigger an escalated international response to a crisis with the potential to affect the world. WHO has only made such declarations four times since regulations were enacted in 2007: for swine flu in 2009, polio and Ebola in 2014, and Zika in 2016.

Confirmation of urban #Ebola in #DRC is a game changer in this outbreak - the challenge just got much much tougher https://t.co/UFA3zBh4by @WHOAFRO — Peter Salama (@PeteSalama) May 17, 2018