Who Is The Dancer in N.E.R.D. and Rihanna's 'Lemon' Music Video? Get To Know Mette Towley

When N.E.R.D. (Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo) dropped a new music video for their track “Lemon” featuring the illustrious Rihanna, music fans couldn’t help to get excited with the possibilities of the creatives getting together. But it was dancer Mette Towley who ended up stealing the show. After Rihanna shaves the 26-year-old dancers head to a buzzcut, Towley twerks, shakes and bounces in all the right ways to RiRi’s raps and the musical duo’s funky sounds. While Towley is on her way to becoming a household name (much like Teyana Taylor after she starred in Kanye West’s “Fade” video), here are seven facts to know about the seasoned dancer.

1). She’s one of Pharrell’s “baes.”

In 2014, Pharrell enlisted six women to be his “baes.” Together the team works as the icon’s background dancers as he performs around the world. Since enlisting the young dancer, Pharrell has given her nothing but praise. “Mette is wise beyond her years,” said Pharrell in a video series “Meet The Baes.” He later added that “she’s a psychic force and all her wires are connected.”

2). She’s a hip-hop dancer who holds classes around the United States.

If you’re loving Towley’s moves, you may be in luck. Towley holds hip-hop classes in cities around the U.S. Past classes have been held in Minneapolis and Los Angeles. Towley has also stated that dancing is her “first love” and it shows!

3). Towley identifies as “mixed.”

While attending the University of Minnesota, Towley told Twin Cities that she has a white father and a black mother so she identifies as “mixed.”

“My mother always told me I might be more comfortable as African-American,” she said in the 2011 interview. “It was hard to say I was mixed because I was so different.” The article later explained that Towley chose to identify as mixed after attending college and coming across a more “diverse environment.”

4). She reps #BlackLivesMatter

In an Instagram post, Towley shared her thoughts on the movement: “No need to feel threatened by the Black Lives Matter movement. Become an ally, show solidarity in the hopes of a future where "all lives matter". We must draw attention to the fragility of Black Lives under the guise of a "post racial society". No one life is more important than another, yet time and time Black people, Black Men are killed as if they may not take stake in that equilibrium. #blacklivesmatter #nonviolentmovement.”

NERDVEVO/YouTube Mette Towley shows off amazing dance moves in N.E.R.D.’s “Lemon” music video featuring Rihanna.

5). She grew up in Minnesota.

Much like the late icon, Prince, Towley calls the midwest state her home. She grew up Alexandria and later went to college at the University of Minnesota.

6). She’s a creative.

It goes without saying that Pharrell keeps creative individuals around him — and that he has an eye for hit songs. The same goes for Towley who developed the concept for the beautiful dance video “Women Is a Word.”

7). She’s about to be a household name.