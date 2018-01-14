Who Moved My Clinic’s Content From The Facebook News Feed?

Facebook announced major changes last week. Here’s what it may mean for your clinic or medical spa.

In business school, one of the books I remember having to read in a professional development class was ‘Who Moved My Cheese.’ The story centers around change and how although change is inevitable, people can be very uncomfortable with it. While Facebook’s announcement that the “news feed will continue to shift toward favoring content from people, rather than publishers” left many marketers panicking, the writing has been on the while for a long time as organic reach for all businesses that publish on Facebook has been going down for years.

It’s almost in our nature to fear the unknown. My inbox and direct messages have been full of people who were in panic mode because a change was coming. For the clinics I coach or manage Facebook pages or ads for, I reached out to let them know I’m aware of the changes and we will monitor what it means to them.

In the meantime, I wanted to break down my thoughts on what Facebook’s announcement of the news feed shift may mean for clinics or individual medical aesthetic professionals that may use Facebook to build their brand and promote their services.

COMMUNITY, COMMUNITY, COMMUNITY

If you have a practice with a Facebook page that is publishing content regularly, if you if you haven’t been putting engagement and building community at the forefront of your strategy, it’s time to evolve. Even on Instagram where the focus is usually on the photo, you can’t get away with posting a random pretty picture with no depth to what you are saying or just advertising a promotion on every post. Posting just to post and meet a numbers quota is going to hopefully die out. This will free you up to be very intentional with the content being posted so what is going out is quality content and you are actually talking to your community, not talking AT your community.

Talking to people and being social is what is the foundation of “social” media and some of the best accounts are the ones run by people who truly enjoy the platform and interacting with people in the comments, the direct messages, and beyond. Social media has always been a place where people come on to connect with people so the ability to humanize your brand should always be a priority.

Interactions that reflect more time and care are going to be prioritized. If someone leaves a comment and you’ve been getting away with just a like or quick "thanks so much", it’s time to let the first comment spark a conversation instead of letting it come to a dead end as much as you can. Creating a Facebook Group that you can connect to your clinic page may also be a strategy try moving forward.

FACEBOOK ADS WILL BECOME MORE IMPORTANT, BUT POTENTIALLY MORE EXPENSIVE

I’ve always thought social advertising should be part of a clinic’s marketing mix. Facebook’s ad platform is very robust and allows you to run ads based on very targeted and specific criteria. At the very least, running ads to an audience based on your email list can give you more targeted reach than only publishing content to your business page. Even if you are just running ads to your email list and their lookalike audiences, you would be far ahead of the curve of so many clinics in your area.

Facebook ads are a severely underused tool in the medical aesthetic industry. They been a way to level the playing field for those who have not been able to build a large social media presence on their own, but my prediction is that with more business across industries feeling the pressure to start Facebook ad campaigns as the reach of their posts decline, it will drive the prices up for the limited ad space real estate on the platform. While a potential price increase may be discouraging for many, my guess is that it will pay off for those who can run high-quality, targeted ads.

VIDEO WILL CONTINUE TO NEED TO BE PART OF YOUR CONTENT MIX

Video will still be important, but live video should become part of your rotation. Live video is a great way to connect with the people in your community and get them to build trust with the people in your clinic they will be interacting with or getting a procedure from. The continuing emphasis on live video will create the need for people inside of a clinic to be comfortable using these tools where much of the content that was published may have been able to be handled by an outside agency. Prerecorded video will no longer organically rank well according to Facebook. So if you have a video you want to push into the news feed, you are going to have to push it out as an ad.

CONCLUSION: DON’T PUT ALL YOUR EGGS IN ONE BASKET

You have to build community, but I would never tell any of my clients to only build it on one platform. Social media should be part of your marketing funnel as part of the awareness stage, but remember that Facebook is not yours. Instagram is not yours either. As you continue to build your community on these networks, the goal should always be to use social media as part of a marketing funnel which gets your audience off the networks you have no control over to mediums you own like your website and your email list where you can continue to build and nurture your relationship. For customers that have allowed us to focus on building an email list from their social media networks, those emails will always be their property no matter what algorithm or newsfeed changes happen.

