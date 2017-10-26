Who Tells Our Story?

After an extraordinary two weeks which saw thousands of women step forward and recount their stories of sexual abuse, the whispers are starting: Nothing is going to change.

Oh my dear god. It’s thousands of women, hundreds of thousands! And nothing is going to change?

Apparently not, according to USA Today, which on Saturday printed an extensive piece by Rick Hampson observing that reactions to the Weinstein case are “intense but may not bring about lasting change.” While acknowledging that the stories of sexual harassment of women at the workplace turn out to be rampant—and in fact there is no other word for it—the likelihood of any kind of meaningful reform or justice is not necessarily in the cards. “Experience counsels caution, if not outright skepticism,” Mr. Hampson tells us. Well, thank you, Mr. Hampson. Let’s just carry on, then.

“No change” is maybe even optimistic. As New York, London and Los Angeles authorities ponder bringing charges against Mr. Weinstein, some of the pundits are already starting to gripe about how unfair it all is. After all, we don’t want to turn this into a “witch hunt”. On CNN, Fredricka Whitfield hosted a panelist who had choice words for Rose McGowan, who apparently has no right to claim that she was raped by Mr. Weinstein because she didn’t bring charges at the time. His litany of all the things Ms. McGowan should have done was angry and damning. She didn’t go to the police and get a rape kit and bring charges and confront one of the most powerful men in her industry, and if she wasn’t willing to put up with all the humiliations and punishments that the legal system dumps on women after they’ve been raped, then she’s not allowed to mention it years later. So if women don’t do all that stuff, the rape doesn’t count?

Meanwhile, the nicer of our male peers are beating themselves up, but only kind of. The screenwriter Scott Rosenberg now admits that he, and many men who became part of Mr. Weinstein’s inner circle, did in fact know that women were being sexually harassed and assaulted by Mr. Weinstein. Quentin Tarantino admits it as well. Ben Affleck murmured something about wishing he had known more, but he probably would say the same thing about his brother. A bunch of guys have admitted that they know this stuff is and has been going on. It would be great if they also admitted that women screenwriters and directors were being sidelined and silenced by a system of male dominance which freezes out female storytellers with fierce determination. In all of this howling about sexual harassment, have none of these guys noticed that it is pervasive sexual discrimination which makes not only such hideous behavior possible—it makes their careers possible as well?

Did you think we didn’t notice that the men have cut 90 percent of the women out of the discussion and then they go to parties together and hand each other awards?

Do you think that we haven’t noticed that the larger issues of sexual discrimination which played into the shocking explosion of accusations around Mr. Weinstein have barely entered the public conversation beyond passionate and heartbreaking internet blogs?

How about FOX re-upping Bill O’Reilly’s contract after he settled a harassment lawsuit for 32 million dollars? Any girls out there ever get that deal? No? Do you think we didn’t notice that?

Well, we noticed. And we also have noticed that it is men who are now telling us that the discussion that’s barely begun is about to shut itself down. I haven’t seen one female media commentator sighing about how this is all a bunch of noise about nothing. It’s not women who are starting the whispers about how nothing is going to change because “this isn’t a watershed moment.”

Is it in fact up to men to decide that?

In the magnificent wrap up of Hamilton, the most acclaimed musical of our time, the actors ask of all of us, “Who lives, who dies, who tells your story?” A great part of Hamilton’s achievement is the presentation of the spiritual possibility that our founding fathers were not a bunch of white guys, but, just possibly, men of all races. Lin-Manuel Miranda has been rightfully acclaimed for reminding us that the revolutionary determination and enlightenment values which shoved America into existence are color-blind.

Not gender-blind, though. I’m surely not the only woman who sat there and thought, I like the Schuyler sisters, but I also would like to see myself in Hamilton, in Jefferson, in Washington.

That is not an option that is offered to us. Okay, we get it. We’re not there yet. Got it. But men should not start deciding that this is not a watershed moment, and that women should go back to keeping their mouths shut.

Guys: That’s not for you to say.

