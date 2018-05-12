Game Show Host Prematurely Congratulates Contestant, Leads To Mortifying Fail

OH DEER OH DEER!! That moment when you definitely know the answer, except you don't.— ITV (@ITV) May 11, 2018
🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐#Millionaire @MillionaireUK pic.twitter.com/vRja4sgy1L
Pride comes before a fall.
Jeremy Clarkson, the host of the revived British version of “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?”, was convinced Friday that contestant Alan had answered a multiple choice question about what kind of wild animal is an ibex correctly.
Clarkson didn’t bother to wait for the show computer to confirm that Alan’s response of “deer” was correct and immediately congratulated him on winning 32,000 British pounds (about $43,350).
“I’m not even going to look at the screen, that’s the correct answer,” Clarkson said. But both men were left stunned when the computer then revealed Alan’s answer was actually incorrect — because an ibex is a goat.
“What? It is a deer, is it not a deer? I’ve seen them in Africa boinging along like deers,” said a visibly embarrassed Clarkson. “Oh no, you’ve just lost 15,000 pounds (about $20,320).”
Alan walked away from the show with 1,000 pounds (about $1,355) winnings
Clarkson, 58, hosted the BBC’s motoring show “Top Gear” until 2015, when he was dismissed for “an unprovoked physical and verbal attack” on a producer. He now presents “The Grand Tour” for Amazon Video.