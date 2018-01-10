Who You Think and Speak of You Become by Sister Jenna

The mind and intellectual abilities are so very powerful. The more we understand how consciousness and thoughts work, the greater our ability to make it through whatever situation emerges as a result of our very own thinking.

After watching Oprah’s speech as she received the 2018 Golden Globes Cecil B. DeMille Award, it became clearer than ever how important it is to think and speak about the people who model our innate values, those who speak a universal truth and those who inspire us to be better human beings. Then, I began to ponder on the people who have given the soul sorrow, or who have been deceitful, angry, manipulative and negative and the impact it would have on our soul compared to the ones who offered hope and joy. The reality was two different truths.

The one who inspires us to become better makes the soul stronger, clearer and closer to God. The one who makes our spirit dark takes us down a tunnel with no way out. Now, do know, we give folks permission to access our soul field which then triggers what we believe in and become. So, at the end of the journey it will be about us and the choices that we make. However, it all begins with our thoughts. What we think we become.

Look around at the friends you keep. The space in which you live. The way you carry yourself. It’s all coming from your thoughts. So, I found myself thinking about all the folks who I have loved and have been inspired by.

Each one carries a value, a virtue, something graceful, divinity, nobility and a vision greater than themselves.I then realized the more I thought and spoke of folks who inspired me to soar, the more it was worth adding them on my list below as the folks who have impacted me in a good way. I am keeping my eyes and heart opened to those who are about to enter my fields of consciousness and evolution. What is your list?

As Oprah once said, “Breathe. Let go. And, remind yourself that this very moment is the only one you know you have for sure.” You are in control of your thoughts. What do you want to think about today?

