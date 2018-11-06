Whoopi Goldberg Slams Abby Huntsman For Claiming Trump Inspired People To Vote

Huntsman, the show’s newest co-host, claimed there was a silver lining to Trump’s falsehoods and partisan attacks.

“I try to find the positive in these moments, and I think the one thing about his tone that has been helpful for this country is it motivated people to get out and vote,” she said. “Whether you like the tone or you hate the tone, people are voting. We’re already seeing this — 31 million people have already cast their ballots for this election.”

Goldberg disagreed vehemently, and argued that Trump’s tone wasn’t worth the positives that come from inspiring civic involvement.

“I don’t know if that’s worth the tone,” she said. “I don’t know if that’s worth it. I don’t know if him calling people names and talking about families and, you know, scaring people into thinking that brown people are coming to get them and take their jobs.”

When Huntsman claimed that voter reactions to those comments is a sign they care about the country, Goldberg shut down that argument hard.

“No,” Goldberg said. “It shows that people are scared and they know that this is not what you want in the guy that’s supposed to be running stuff, but I don’t know if the tone is — I can take a lot of stuff. As I said weeks ago, you know, when you start the conversation with ‘They are murderers and rapists’ or ‘They are this or they are that,’ for me, that shuts everything down. I can’t hear anything.”

Ahead of the midterms, Trump has stoked fears about the migrant caravan heading toward the U.S.-Mexico border. A recent campaign ad that compared the caravan’s members to a Mexican citizen who killed two police officers in 2014 was denounced as “racist,” with CNN and Fox News refusing to air it.