Who's a Future Leader? Social Driver's Anthony Shop, says the Financial Times

I came across an old video on YouTube the other day. It was ABC election night coverage from November 1980—37 years ago. That evening then-anchorman Max Robinson reported the young Arkansas governor, Bill Clinton, had lost his re-election. Who could have predicted on that evening Mr. Clinton would eventually go on to become president and that his wife would become the first female nominated to the top of the ticket for a major American political party? No one.

In other words, predicting the future is tricky business. That’s why I’m grateful the well-regarded Financial Times and OUTstanding have released their annual list of future LGBT leaders. I’m proud to say my great friend and colleague Anthony Shop is in the top five. And, as best as I know, he’s never had to overcome an electoral defeat to be a future leader. Here’s what FT reported:

Anthony Shop

Chief Strategy Officer & Co-Founder, Social Driver

As the Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Social Driver, a digital creative agency, Anthony believes there is significant value in making the workplace more welcoming for LGBT+ people not only because of the inherent objective of equality, but also because diverse perspectives make businesses more competitive, professionals more confident and communities more connected. He is an openly gay leader and along with his co-founder (and husband) he has been a national and local advocate for LGBT+ inclusion and supplier diversity. He regularly presents about Social Driver’s story and the opportunities afforded by supplier diversity to thousands of LGBT+ business owners and professionals, including workshops about supplier diversity for the Mid-America Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce’s annual conference for the past 2 years. He is a staunch advocate for marriage equality, has volunteered for the Human Rights Campaign, Capital Area Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce and Capital Pride, and is actively involved with The Gay & Lesbian Victory Fund, The Trevor Project and Q Street, a group for LGBT+ government relations professionals.