Why '70s Post-Punk Group the Raincoats Still Matter After 40 Years

The Raincoats, the 1979 full-length debut album by the pioneering British post-punk band of the same name, is one of the most outstanding and critically-acclaimed works of all time–and yet it still has that under-the-radar, cult-ish cachet. There are so many unique and contradictory qualities that define both the band and the music: an all-female group in the mostly male-dominated punk genre of the '70s, the Raincoats were not a novelty act put together by a Svengali-like figure. Rather, they produced jagged art-school punk music that emphasized attitude and passion over conventional musicianship. Feminist in spirit, their lyrics spoke of isolation and alienation but also conveyed a sense of togetherness. Hailing from England, Portugal and Spain, the members of the Raincoats shared a commonality as outcasts that informed the tone on the debut record. And like the Velvet Underground, the group and the debut record were never a commercial force but over time earned many musical admirers, including Nirvana, Hole, Bikini Kill and Angel Olsen. “For us, punk was about challenging aspects of rock music that annoyed and alienated us,” the band's singer-bassist Gina Birch once told me in 2009. “Our musical skills were extremely limited, but we took risks and tried to make a sound that interested us.”

Remarkably, the story of the Raincoats and their debut record had never really been told in an in-depth manner until now in a new book, The Raincoats, by music journalist and Pitchfork editor Jenn Pelly. With a loving enthusiasm for the subject so apparent throughout its 155 pages, the book, part of Bloomsbury’s 33 1/3 book series, features interviews with the current and former members of the Raincoats—Birch, singer/guitarist Ana da Silva, violinist Vicky Aspinall, and drummer Palmolive--as well the band’s contemporaries and the artists they influenced. It puts into critical perspective the Raincoats as feminists whose fractured-sounding yet spirited music became word-of-mouth and a shared secret and connection for fans in the last 40 years. (You can read an excerpt of the book via Pitchfork here.)

Bloomsbury

Pelly's introduction to the Raincoats' music happened almost a decade ago when a friend made her a music mix that included the band's cover version of the Kinks' “Lola.” While as a student at New York University, Pelly also started pulling the Raincoats' music off the shelves at her school's radio station where she was involved in. “It sounded so different from anything that I’ve ever heard,” she recalls of her early encounter with the Raincoats, “but I felt like it was what I'd been searching for my whole life. As soon as I heard them, I was like, 'Yeah, this is pretty much it.' I felt really viscerally connected to it immediately.” The author later saw the band perform at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art in 2010, an experience that solidified her Raincoats fandom. When the Raincoats second album 1980's Odyshape was reissued a year later, Pelly interviewed the band members for an article. “I remember feeling, after I interviewed them, 'It's so crazy that there's no book about this band. I would love to write a book about this band one day,'” she says.

David Chiu Ana da Silva in 2009.

Following the submission of her book proposal to the 33 1/3 series, Pelly traveled to London in 2014 to interview the three of the Raincoats and Shirley O'Loughlin, the group's longtime manager. “I think meeting them and giving them an idea of exactly what I wanted to do,” she explains, “they realized that my perspective on the album was sharp or something that they felt was accurate. I feel very grateful that they trust me.” She also had access to archival press clippings that the band members had saved since the 1970s that really helped in the research for the book. “They had never scanned any of them, so they basically let me sit at their kitchen table with a scanner. I remember sitting there over one or two nights and scanning 200 pages of material that they had in a box in their kitchen, which I felt so lucky that they saved all those documents.”

Aside from learning about the members as people, Pelly unearthed other aspects of the Raincoats' story, such as da Silva and Palmolive's early lives in Portugal and Spain respectively that were clouded by the uncomfortable political and sexist climates in their countries, contributing to the sense of displacement heard on the record; and how Aspinall not only brought a trained classical sensibility to the group but also a very feminist perspective as well. “it was so rare to have a band that was involved in a punk scene--not necessarily an all-women's scene--to be actively identifying as feminists, and opening the door for other people to call themselves feminists,” Pelly says of the '70s British punk era.

Pelly's book offers insights on each of the album's songs, whose introspective subject matter tackles the alienation one feels living in the city, and in particular with “Off Duty Trip,” rape culture. While “Fairytale in the Supermarket” is perhaps the band's most well-known song, another track, the compelling “The Void,” is cited by the author as a “four-minute cinema-verite epic.” (The song was later recorded by Hole as the B-side to the “Doll Parts” single in 1994). “I feel like there’s so much to say about that song,” Pelly says. “There’s this sense of isolation in that song and kind of feeling sad about everything around you. But at the same time, the music is so beautiful, and especially the way the bass and violin are threading into each other. The song captures the essence of feeling sad living in a city. I don’t think I ever heard a song that captures that specific reality more vividly than that song...It’s still hard to put into words the magic of a song like that.”

At the same time, despite the music's endearing dissonant quality, it’s the sense of togetherness that makes The Raincoats quite appealing, as the book emphasizes. “To me, it says so much about life and the way people relate to one another, which is really beautiful and seems really rare to me,” says Pelly. “A song like “You’re a Million” hits me hard, but even harder knowing a little bit more about where it’s coming from.”

David Chiu The Raincoats with former Slits’ guitarist Viv Albertine in 2009.

Inevitably, the Raincoats have often been mentioned alongside with their contemporaries, the equally influential all-female group the Slits. There are some noticeable similarities aside from the gender makeup in their lineups: they shared the same drummer in Palmolive, and released their debuts (the Raincoats' The Raincoats, the Slits' Cut) in 1979. “The Raincoats were so incredibly inspired by the Slits,” Pelly says. “Gina talks about how after seeing the Slits play, that was when she decided to start a band or to want to be in a band. There’s definitely this tendency in writing about both of those bands to group them together. I don’t think that they sound that similar when you listen to them alongside each other. It’s interesting to me to talk to people who the Raincoats did consider to be their contemporaries, the other bands on Rough Trade like members of Scritti Politti, Gang of Four, and Swell Maps.”

While The Raincoats album certainly didn't make a significant dent commercially (it wasn't widely available in the U.S. until the mid ‘90s), the group remained in the public eye thanks to Kurt Cobain, who famously mentioned the Raincoats in the liner notes of Nirvana's Incesticide compilation. There were plans for the Raincoats to open for Nirvana on tour but were aborted after Cobain's suicide on April 5, 1994. “So many people know of the Raincoats through Kurt Cobain,” says Pelly. “I don’t think that the importance can be overstated, but at the same time, it’s the most-widely known thing about the Raincoats. I knew I had to write about it in the book, but I also was trying to be cautious to not spend too much time on it because there’s so much more to their story that had not been explored before.”

David Chiu Gina Birch in 2009.

In addition, the Raincoats have also been referenced in the movies — first in the 1999 romantic comedy 10 Things I Hate About You, and then last year’s 20th Century Women — as a vehicle to convey a sense of indie hipness and integrity associated with the band. “The thing about that scene in that movie,” Pelly says of 10 Things I Hate About You, “is that it seems rare that a big blockbuster movie was able to make a reference to a really obscure band and is actually really meaningful at the same time or it gets it right in a way. The way the Raincoats are used as a signifier as a symbol in that scene feels accurate.”

The Raincoats' songs have a timeless and classic quality that made Pelly felt viscerally and instinctively connected to their music, a part of the reason whey she wanted to write this book. “I realized the music is raw and scratchy, [and] there are some imperfections,” she says. “The fact that they left those in says a lot, it’s a testament to the virtue of imperfection. At the same time, it sounds like they’re figuring out how to play music together.

“There’s this lyric on “Fairytale in the Supermarket,”” she adds, “where Ana says, 'No one teaches you how to live.' To me that it’s so true. It’s something that was echoing in my head the whole time I was writing the book... that no one really has the answers but you could try and figure it out as you go along. There’s something comforting about that.”

The book's publication coincided with a recent three-night event featuring the Raincoats, currently led by da Silva and Birch, at the New York City art/performance space the Kitchen that saw a rare appearance by Palmolive and a performance by members of Bikini Kill for the first time in 20 years. “I couldn’t possible imagine a better way to put this book into the world,” Pelly says. “It was super exciting and I feel really grateful that it happened.”

As The Raincoats album approaches its 40th anniversary in 2019, the author hopes that her book will introduce the group's historical and musical significance to the uninitiated. “My hope is that fans will read the book and learn more about the Raincoats,” says Pelly, “but also that people who are not super familiar with them might be intrigued enough to give it a read and discover the magic of this band.”