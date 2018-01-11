Why Accelerated Learning Is The Best Move for Your Business in 2018

2018 is your year for action. So often, we put limits on ourselves believing that we can’t launch the project we’ve been dreaming of or learn the new skills we need because we have too much on our plate, holding us back. Whether it’s our daily schedule, endless commitments or the continuous excuses we create, let it be known that the goals you have for yourself are possible with the right resources. It’s time to learn about accelerated learning and why it can be exactly what you need to succeed.

Tim Ferriss, successful entrepreneur, public speaker and author of books like The Four Hour Work Week, Tools of Titans, etc. is one of the perfect examples of what happens when you put accelerated learning into practice. In a recent Forbes article he notes the falsity of:

“The idea that developing real expertise takes years of practice. These things just aren’t true… this is about teaching people how to get superhuman results without them having to be superhuman.”

In his case, with accelerated learning he was able to accomplish a variety of things in 5 days. He accomplished feats like learning a new language, surfing, playing an instrument and even the martial art of jiu-jitsu. Over millions of people admire Tim for his business ethics and ways of thinking; his belief in accelerated learning is no different.

Let’s take the concept of accelerated learning and apply it to our own lives and businesses. Some of us might choose online courses to gain information when we “have time” or when procrastination doesn’t gets the best of us. We implement the ideas and skills we learn bit by bit and with little impact. Accelerated learning is a bit different, it allows for you to fully grasp content, retain new skills and also apply them into your life and business right then and there.

With the continued success of programs that focus on accelerated learning, many companies are bringing small groups to idyllic locations to learn new skills and implement them into their businesses, right then and there. Why is this phenomenon something that is on the rise, especially with freelancers and bloggers alike?

Sense of Social Support

In retreats with a focus on accelerated learning, there is an intense sense of support; not just with by the teachers and hosts, but also between the students themselves. Most often, entrepreneurship and blogging can be lonely professions; working from home and feeling isolated without a group of like-minded individuals with similar experiences. In retreats that focus on accelerated learning, you often find a strong sense of community with people that get what you’re going through. Not only that, but those who invest in accelerated learning programs are also those who believe in community over competition; continuously supporting and collaborating with those they meet during the program.

Direct Implementation To Your Business Strategy

When you focus on accelerated learning, you don’t just acquire new skills but you’re actually able to implement what you learn into your business, right then and there. It’s the perfect way to take action and see actual business growth and development instead of learning a skill and then later putting it to action months later. When you’re able to implement new skills into your blog or business, that is when you see meaningful change.

Fostering Environment to Focus on What Matters

Trying to put accelerated learning into action when you’re in your normal surroundings can be quite a hard task. When we’re in our everyday environment we normally get caught up in the day to day happenings to keep our business or blog running without thinking of the big picture strategy. Programs like Sun and Co. Academy create the perfect ambiance that fosters not just productivity but also inspiration. Imagine, spending the morning learning and implementing new skills into your business and then the afternoon beachside on the coast of Spain.

If you’re looking to truly up your business strategy or kickstart the new project you’ve been dreaming of, accelerated learning programs are a must in 2018.