Not feeling particularly lucky in love lately? Twitter can relate.
On Aug. 7, Jimmy Fallon asked his followers to tweet the “funny, weird, or embarrassing” reasons they’re single using the hashtag #WhyImSingle, and they certainly delivered.
Below, Twitter users reveal why they’re not in a relationship, whether it’s because of their deep obsession with true crime, an inability to accept a compliment or a refusal to share food with just about anyone.
1
My Date: "So tell me something interesting about yourself"— Weslee Clyde (@WesleeClyde) August 7, 2018
Me: "I spend most of my spare time watching true crime documentaries or listening to podcasts where they play 911 calls, dissect murder cases and interview serial killers. What about you??" #whyimsingle
2
A cute girl at work walked by me while I was filling my water bottle. She smiled at me and rather than saying hi I let out a moan and said "Hydration am I right." #WhyImSingle— Zack Feldman (@ZFelds) August 7, 2018
3
Because I don’t let people sit/touch my bed if they’re wearing street clothes #whyimsingle— Darcy ➵ (@ddimo123) August 7, 2018
4
I was on a date and he brought up the Civil War. I’m a huge US History nerd, so I began a crazed ramble on Gettysburg and lots of obscure facts about it. After 20 minutes, I discover he meant Captain America: Civil War and had no idea what I was talking about... #WhyImSingle— Grace Woodstead (@duck_a_holic99) August 7, 2018
5
Last time I was on a date he said “You look really pretty tonight.” & it made me nervous so I shook his hand.. #WhyImSingle— siv jones (@sivtopia) August 7, 2018
6
I texted my rather shy crush, asking if he wanted to see my new boots. It got autocorrected to “new boobs”. He unfriended me. #WhyImSingle— Tanya (@tanipartner1998) August 7, 2018
7
One time a hot guy approached me at the bar and I got so nervous I started speaking with a British accent. #whyimsingle PS, I am not British.— tabitha marie (@_tabbycakes) August 7, 2018
8
Went on a blind date & had a GREAT conversation with the guy for 40 minutes. I went to the Ladies’ Room & when I returned, sat down & resumed chatting. He looked a little confused & then I heard a voice behind me say, “You’re at the wrong table. I’m over here.” #WhyImSingle— Brandy B (@tidewoddergirl) August 7, 2018
9
I have a cat named Her Majesty Queen Meow Meow von Buckingham III, Esq. #WhyImSingle— Erin (@Erin1237) August 7, 2018
10
Hot guy at work was stood right behind me as I was telling another colleague how much I fancied him. She shush’d me too late, he heard everything, it got awkward. Then I thought he walked away and I kept talking about him... he hadn’t walked away. Double whammy 😩#WhyImSingle— Sam (@d0ct0r_sam) August 7, 2018
11
I asked a cute guy if I could borrow a pen, when I finished using it, he smiled and held his hand out. I thought he wanted to hold my hand, so I did...he was just waiting for me to return his pen #WhyImSingle— Ariel (@DontLarfAtMeh) August 7, 2018
12
#whyimsingle because I'm needy af, but want my own space.— Kelly McCoy (@Kelly2980) August 7, 2018
13
#WhyImSingle because every dog has my full undivided attention. People? Not so much.— Hemen Delfiggs (@delfiggs_) August 7, 2018
14
I never know when I should go in for a hug so I just give them a high-five. #WhyImSingle— Shawncy G (@ShawncyG) August 7, 2018
15
I have an extremely strict, “do not reach for my French fries” policy. #WhyImSingle— AT 黒浪人 (@kal_eltigani) August 7, 2018
16
I’ve see too many episodes of Criminal Minds, and apparently “How would you characterize your relationship with your mother?” isn’t great first date material. #WhyImSingle— Michelle (@BelleofBabble) August 7, 2018
17
#WhyImSingle i still use the finger L trick to determine my left from my right— curse of men (@izzy_isamachine) August 7, 2018
18
One time on a dating app the guy I was talking to mentioned that he hiked to a waterfall to which I said that TLC told me not to go chasing waterfalls so I don’t go near them. The conversation stopped. #whyimsingle— Caitlin Regina (@caitlinregina) August 7, 2018
19
Guy online: “you’re a cutie, I like your glasses”— Will (@Wcubed3) August 6, 2018
Me: “thanks, they help me see.”#whyimsingle
20
A cute girl once said hi to me at a friend's BBQ. I got so nervous I just nodded my head and said, "Cap'n," back at her. #WhyImSingle— Jason Byrant (@Jason_byrant) August 7, 2018
21
I like to sleep diagonally in my bed and can’t have interference. #WhyImSingle— Shea Browning (@SheaBrowning) August 7, 2018
22
*me talking to a guy who’s in med school*— Michelle Pelham (@MichellePelham) August 7, 2018
“how often do you touch dead bodies?” #WhyImSingle
23
My bodyguard doesn’t like any guy getting near me#WhyImSingle pic.twitter.com/Y7WZGna971— Lisa Lemon (@mseric) August 7, 2018