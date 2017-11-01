Why Artificial Intelligence is the New Game Changer in Digital Marketing

The underlying success behind good marketing is to get your product or service in front of the right audience. However, that part of the equation is a lot easier said than done. It isn’t enough to get a large audience to see what you are marketing. Effective marketing demands that your ideal clients see your products and services.

Over the years digital marketers have been developing techniques to help identify their potential clients and convert them to be loyal paying customers. Of course, digital marketers were able to hone their skills but the process is long and cumbersome.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the answer to the problem. What AI does is to go through various platforms and databases to help understand consumers and their behavioral patterns. This gives the digital marketer an idea of who exactlytheir target audience is and how they would respond to their marketing.

This is one of the same reasons why Google has also embraced AI to help create a more targeted search engine that responds to their users search behaviors. Facebook tapped into AI technology and use it to enhance Facebook ad targeting.

With all these companies and more making use of AI there is really something about it that people have been missing. Aside from being able to cater for the needs to users, AI seems to be quite adept to helping in marketing efforts as well.

In fact, digital marketers have been using AI technology as part of their marketing strategy and have recorded considerable success. Due to the efficacy of AI, intelligent marketers have been able to device smart ways to use it to their advantage and get more results. Here are some reasons why AI can change the way you engage in digital marketing forever.

1. Targeted searches

This might not have been a surprise to you but AI has been able to crack the code to understand just how we use the internet. By examining our activities online, AI is able to come up a series of patterns and run an intelligent guess of what our interests are.

This type of information is of value to digital marketers. To make sure that their marketing is effective, they craft their marketing strategy in a way that will get their clients to positively respond to their offers. What better way to get that done than by knowing exactly what we like doing?

2. Ability to predict what clients want

Since AI gets to accurately guess what our interests are, it makes it far easier for digital marketers to target their audience who suit their demographics. It does this through collated data which allows AI topredictuser behavior. This is by far one of the best gifts digital marketers.

You can’t effectively make sales or convert prospective clients to leads without being able to know what exactly they want. Access to millions of data from social media platforms and search engine behavior makes AI a valuable tool to know what prospects want. The data used by AI gives rise to more accurate and comprehensive data than other trial and error methods that actually slow down the process.

3. More effective marketing campaigns

When you know beforehand just what your ideal client wants, it is inevitable for your digital marketing campaigns to succeed.

AI gives you a key to the core of marketing itself. Client profiling is one of the major steps to executing your marketing campaign.

Usually a perfect client profile touches all the emotional and psychological responses of a potential client to the problem marketers seek to solve. AI gives an inroad to all these details in less time.

This is what makes Facebook’s ads the most effective tools of digital marketing. The secret behind the success of Facebook ad targeting is the AI’s capability to know Facebook users’ interests from simply analyzing their user behavior.

Another example is Frank.ai. The developers of Frank.ai realized the need to channel your digital marketing efforts to the right audience. So they created an artificial intelligence driven marketing campaign that derives data from “over 200 million publishers worldwide.”

4. Ability to gauge client sentiments

Digital marketers know that they are faced with competition – lots of it. The next logical step in such a situation is to access what attracts your target audience to the competition. This would mean doing a series of comparative analysis, surveying and interviews.

AI simplifies the process providing data from its analysis of client sentiments to similar brands. This helps digital marketers to know just how to tweak their processes or targeting to make sure that they get optimum results and more conversions.