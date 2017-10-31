Why Athletes Need To Think Outside of the Athletics Box

What is the first thing you think of when you hear that someone is a professional athlete? How about when you hear that they are a professional basketball player? Here in the United States, we elevate our athletes to a rarified level of celebrity adulation and celebrity pay for being the best of the best. At the same time, their 15 minutes of fame and game dominance can be incredibly fleeting. If you look at the massive machine of high school and college sports that feeds into the extremely limited number of spots available for the top echelon and top pay scale of athletics, many, many, many aspirational athletes get left behind along the way. Even if you are among the best of the best, an injury can quickly kill what could have been a promising career. Another aspect of the sports machine is that athletes have at times been pushed through their college academics in a way that interferes the least with their athletic commitments. This can mean majoring in whatever subject will be the easy to pass, rather than the subject in which they have the most interest, ability or skill. It can also mean just barely scraping by with the grades to graduate and not fail out of school, thanks to last minute tutors who help them cram the night before the test with little long term retention of the information they learned. All of this can leave a hopeful athlete with few career options when their athletics career eventually ends.

These were some of the things I was thinking about before I met Peter Gold. Whatever stereotypes I had in mind for who this ex-professional basketball player turned entrepreneur was going to be, pretty much every single one of them was wrong. Well almost. If he hadn’t been wearing a well tailored three piece suit with the jacket off, I would have thought that he looks like someone who could be a professional basketball player. Standing at 6’8” with dark skin and a shaved head, I could imagine him on a basketball court. But that was where even the most basic comparison to a stereotype about athletes ended. As soon as he opened his mouth and began to speak it was immediately evident that I was talking with someone who was very well educated and a practiced public speaker.

Although I was unable to immediate detect the accent in his speech, Peter Gold is British. Considering the fact that my own husband is British too, you would think I’d be able to pick a Brit out right away, but I didn’t. Peter’s story starts with going to boarding school when he was 7, and then moving to the United States at the age of 15.

“In high school people used to make fun of me for my accent. But Nigerians are very good at assimilating. I just changed the way I talked because it bothered me that people would always bring that up.”

Peter is particularly skilled at languages. He speaks 5: Italian, Spanish, French, English and a little bit of Igbo. In school Peter was an ambitious high performer who regularly got straight A’s. His parents, both doctors from Nigeria, sent him to some of the top boarding schools in the UK starting at the age of 7. This made him very independent and allowed him to learn how to figure things out as he traveled and changed locations all throughout his life. When he was 15 he came to the US by himself. He lived with a family who were his guardians while he was still a minor and went to high school in Cincinnati, OH, then went on to college at Eastern Michigan University in Detroit.

At college Peter chose the pre-law route and planned to apply to law school after graduation. He completed his LSAT test with high scores and had been accepted to 5 different law schools. However when he got called into his basketball coach’s office towards the end of the semester, he was presented with a six figure contract to play basketball in Europe.

“It was a choice I had to make, whether I was going to go to law school and acquire many years’ worth of student debt or put that on hold and go and play, make some money and be able to pay my law school fees when I came back.”

Getting paid to play basketball directly out of undergrad instead of going directly into debt for law school changed both his focus and his plan. “I had a six year plan while I was playing ball, I was stacking my cash. For six years I stacked cash, but I also really enjoyed playing, so I decided I would just keep playing until I don’t want to play anymore.”

Peter continued to play for 13 years. After leaving professional sports for good, Peter started the Future Stars Global Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on bringing high level opportunities to the youth in local communities. Their outreach platforms include academics, education and sports. Peter is focused on empowering student athletes to be part of the solution and not part of the problem. Future Stars continues to grow and along with Future Stars International Enterprises, they have affected the lives of over 10,000 children over the last 5 years.