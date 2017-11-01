Why Being In Resistance Made Me Sick (and what I did to overcome it)

Have you ever felt some of the challenges you might be facing feel exceptionally hard?

We’re not talking about the usual stress associated with hustling to get things done, or using our brain power to think our way out (or into) a situation. Not even the stress and challenge of learning new skills.

I’m talking about those challenges that every which way you slice it are just too damn hard to fathom. No matter what you do, you meet with endless problems and often you just can’t seem to solve them, no matter how much time, energy and money you throw at them?

I’ve had this happen to me before and what I learned the painful way was that I was in resistance. I had heard of this ‘resistance’ before. But, being a scientific thinker and a sceptic I put it down to new age nonsense and carried on fighting the good fight.

Until one day I got sick.

It wasn’t cancer or anything like that, but it was a very gradual and draining dis-ease.

First it was frequent colds and respiratory illnesses, then hormonal imbalances which causes weight gain that didn’t come off with the usual methods of diet and exercise.

Basically the effects of stress were manifesting in my body.

I was forced to stop.

You see, I was raised to ‘get on with it’, ‘get your head down’, ‘work hard’. I’m sure you can relate. And like a good little girl I did what I was told.

But working too hard and pushing against resistance for so long left me detached from myself. My needs, my believes, my dreams of how I want my life to be and how I want to do things (not what others want from me, or for me).

My AHA moment happened when I saw a fertility doctor.

I had been trying to get pregnant for about 10 months and I explained how I felt ill, about my weight issues and my skin.

It was only when she told me that stress was causing my symptoms and also was stopping me from getting pregnant that I realised something was not in alignment.

I saw there bewildered.

She asked me about my life, my career etc. I was a regular gym goer, I ate healthy, I had a good social circle.

I explained that my job was quite stressful. I loved what I did, but it was hectic. I was often double booked for meetings and running around the offices I often wasn’t able to go to the toilet between meetings because there wasn’t time.

I felt I was constantly running on high alert.

So I avoiding drinking water during the day and I had even had people complaining about me to my managers because I wasn’t available. I had started running my work diary through my online calendar so my colleagues could see when I was available. Once my diary was fully booked I asked for an increased in head count.

I explained to the doctor that I wasn’t sure what else to do apart from cloning myself. I told her that I wanted a baby more than anything else.

She simply said to me, ‘then get your priorities straight because when you do have child none of that stuff will matter as much anymore. Your job is making you stressed and that is what is stopping you getting pregnant’.

I was shocked and also angry.

I was angry that I allowed my job to make me sick.

It wasn’t my job’s fault, it wasn’t my employers fault. It was my fault.

I had tried and failed to set clear boundaries and protect myself. These are the skills you need to be a good parent. Maybe I wasn’t capable of being a Mum.

What could I do?

She said, ‘quit your job and tell your husband to take over so you can focus on what’s important to you’.

I couldn’t possibly leave my job. Or could I? I loved my job, but I didn’t like the politics that were starting to seep into the office and the work load was overwhelming.

I cried. It was such a relief. Someone gave me permission to do what I was actually dying to do for so long. It was OK to want this.

Crying was the sign that I was in massive resistance because I was doing what I thought everyone expected of me.

I had a wake up call to stop and listen to my own intuition again.

For me that meant really understanding how I wanted my life to be and how it would look and living as if I was living that life now, not in the future. It’s simple to say but harder to do because it takes courage, self analysis and deep personal development work to transform old habits to new more empowering and sustainable habits.

Well it did for me anyway.

So what can you do about this then?

If you are finding something in your life is challenging you beyond what might seem normal then you must stop and take the time to connect back to yourself.

I can’t express how important this is. It is better to go slow on the right path than fast on the wrong path…

Journalling is something I was in resistance to doing because I worried someone would find it and read my inner most thoughts. But I had to realise - so what if they did? Who cares what other people think.

If you are facing a tough challenge take the time out and ask yourself some powerful coaching questions about what it is you are great at - what you want and what you don’t want.

Understanding what you want (not what other people tell you should want) is the first question you can ask yourself.

Find a quiet, calm place where you can write in a journal or even record a video to yourself. The idea is to allow you to see (and hear) yourself as who you are, not who you think you should be.

And I know we are told by various ‘gurus’ to be positive all the time. But there is power in knowing what you don’t want so you can then see the flip side and frame it in the positive.

For example if you don’t want to work with a specific type of client then don’t. You have full control. Instead think of the opposite traits of that non-ideal client and look for those clients instead.

If you don’t enjoy some of the aspects of your work, what do you enjoy and what can you outsource instead. Then write a job description of how you want the person who takes over these tasks to act, think and behave rather than what they will only do in their daily job.

Then you can start to look for what you want, not what you don’t want… That might mean changing your niche, finding support people who have the same values as you and developing your own process to ensure they meet your needs and desires.

Here’s my 5 minute exercise to get you unstuck.

There are a few powerful coaching questions you can ask yourself and journal around when you feel resistant or stuck. These will help you see where you are acting from a place of serving others not yourself:

What do you REALLY want?

What’s stopping you from getting that?

Who will judge you and why does that hurt you?

What can you do to have courage to ignore their judgments?

What’s on the other side of the fear you feel to take action?

What’s the best that can happen?

What’s the worst that can happen?

What’s the next best step?

I wish you the best in your quest for success in all areas of you life. And if you are feeling resistance then be glad because it’s your body telling you something is wrong for YOU!

Take the time to listen to your intuition so you can make the changes that are right for you. Because your gut is never usually wrong.