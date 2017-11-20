Why Black Friday Sales are Just Awesome

In case you have any doubts Black Friday is the Olympics of shopping. You just need to see how much people get hyped and ready for the shopping sprees, discounted prices, amazing deals and other benefits that the day brings. However, to those who might be oblivious of the fact, we’ll like to run down a few quick facts about Black Friday that make it just awesome.

First, a little history of Black Friday

The term Black Friday was actually not always used as the shopping bonanza that it is known to mean today. Its original use was actually as a reference to the crashes of the stock market. As a matter of fact, the first time it was used was on the 24th of September, 1869 when the gold market on the NYSE was being cornered by James Fisk and Jay Gould. However, there was government intervention and the market was immediately flooded with gold, thereby causing the prices around the world to fall and as a result, many investors lost their fortunes, amounting to billions of Dollars. This is why the term has been revived to mean a fall in the prices of products in retail and commerce.

Black Friday has also been known as the busiest day in the year for plumbers. This is because of the amount of visitors that the system gets. When guests are done and the entire buzz dies, plumbers are needed to help free things again and let the normal flow of data run as it does.

Black Friday actually wasn’t officially the busiest day in the shopping yearly calendar until 2001. Although it was thought by many to actually be the biggest shopping day in the year, research has actually found out that until 2001, the Saturday after it was always the busiest.

Black Friday Dates Are Pretty Much Variable

Although thy fall around Thanksgiving, the exact dates for Black Friday actually vary from retailer to retailer. This variation is largely due to the act that most retailers have varying yearly calendars ad in order to it into their different schedules, they fix Black Friday dates differently. It is also a move that has saved the internet a great deal (I mean, can you imagine if all retailers had the same dates for Black Friday?). However, it is known that Black Friday falls close to Thanksgiving (most retailers fix their Black Friday sales on the fourth Thursday of November, in order to give shoppers an extra week to shop before Christmas comes)

The dates are not the only details about Black Friday that vary. Discount rates and other commercial factors have also been known to vary between retailers. This basically means that while iRULU have their Black Friday sales from the 21stt to the 25th of November and they’re offering about $70 discounts on various products, it doesn’t necessarily mean this is what you’ll find with Amazon or Walmart.

The Black Friday tradition has affected various economies. As a matter of fact, ever since it gained notoriety, the Black Friday tradition has effectively spread to over 15 countries in the world. For many years, there was constant worry in Canada when a vast majority of people would actually travel to the United States in order to hunt for awesome deals. This general worry was what forced the Canadian people to start their own Black Friday traditions and ever since then, various countries all over the world have adopted the tradition. A few of the countries that have active Black Friday deals every year include the United Kingdom, Brazil, India, France, Nigeria, Norway, and much more.

With Black Friday, basically everyone wins