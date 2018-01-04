Why Carnival Needs To Fire The Captain Of The Triumph

Carnival Cruise Line really needs to fire the captain of the Carnival Triumph or just sell this ship (probably both), because it seems that this ship is cursed. The Triumph you may recall was the cruise ship that was stranded a few years ago and slowly towed back to port with 3,200 passengers and nearly 1,100 crew members without power or running toilets. It ended up costing Carnival a fortune and a lot of goodwill with the public.

The Triumph is back in the news today because it just miserably failed a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) health inspection. The CDC inspects cruise ships like the Triumph routinely to ensure that minimum standards are being met in terms of cleanliness and food preparation and storage.

The inspectors found corroded and soiled ice machines, soiled and corroded vents, improper documentation of potable water treatment, improperly trained crew, refrigerators storing food in high temperatures and many more. The inspection was performed on November 11, 2017, and the summary of the report lists each violation.

The more than two dozen violations found by inspections gave the ship a failing grade based upon the Vessel Sanitation Program Operations Manual (VSP) which was last updated in 2005. The VSP is supposed to assist cruise lines like Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Disney, Norwegian prevent the spread of gastrointestinal illnesses on their cruise ships like the Norovirus. The reports are an invaluable tool for consumers looking to make informed decisions regarding which cruise line and ships are the cleanest and therefore the safest to travel on.

As a cruise ship passenger accident and claims lawyer, I have rarely seen a US-based carrier like Carnival perform so dismally in an inspection. These violations are serious and embarrassing for Carnival and suggest that it is really not paying adequate attention to the safety and well-being of their passengers.

Cruise ships that are found to violate health code standards are required to correct the issues and file a written Corrective Action Report with the CDC. To Carnival’s credit, they did, which is also something I rarely see from any cruise line- addressing each of the issues in a 28-page document.

Carnival is the largest cruise line in the world, it does not score 100 on CDC inspections as often as it should and I am sure as often as passengers would expect. For example in 2017 Carnival ships were inspected about 40 times, some ships only once, and several multiple times throughout the year; and only scored 100 about 5 times. Which makes me wonder why when compared to Disney which had 8 ship inspections in 2017 and had mostly 100 scores with its lowest score of 95 on the Disney Dream in August.