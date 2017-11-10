Why Charges Against Matthew Weiner Bother Me More Than Charges Against Roy Moore

I don’t like admitting this, but I should: When a sexual harassment charge surfaces against somebody I like, I feel worse than when it’s leveled against somebody I don’t care about – or better yet, didn’t like to begin with.

If 1% of the charges against Harvey Weinstein are true, I’m speechless with revulsion. He’s Patient Zero in this epidemic because he deserves it.

Youtube Harvey Weinstein.

But I really don’t care about Harvey Weinstein. While I feel anger and sadness for his apparent victims, I feel none for him. I’ve enjoyed a bunch of his 200-plus movies, but I’ve never thought he had some narrative genius that enriched our culture. Maybe he did. I just don’t think our culture would be that much different if he’d been tossed into the street the first time he grabbed an actress and he’d spent the last 25 years driving a tourist bus.

I don’t have any idea whether Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore once went trolling for what his constituents would call jail bait. I don’t have any trouble believing that someone who gets rich and famous with sanctimonious patter about living our lives on the Lord’s high plain could turn out to have feet of clay.

In Moore’s case, I’m quite sure our culture would be diminished by his smug, intolerant fundamentalism. I’m also quite sure my feelings on that score have nothing to do with whether he perpetrated the action of which he’s accused.

No, the effect my feelings have is on me. If Moore did it, I feel bad for the girl who was involved and a small, unmistakable sense of satisfaction that moral hypocrisy was found in his closet and laid out for the world.

Conversely, I feel a pang of sadness over new charges against Matthew Weiner, creator of Mad Men, and Louie CK, creator of the Louie TV show and a very funny comedian.

I don’t know either man. I only know that I’ve loved their work and when I’ve spoken with Weiner, it’s been enlightening and enjoyable.

I don’t want to think either made demeaning or intimidating suggestions to women. Nothing in their work or anything I’ve read would seem to say they have the entitlement aura that radiated from Harvey Weinstein like a leak in a nuclear reactor.

But I don’t know. They could have done it. Men have been doing it since we lived in caves, and not all the men who have done it were otherwise Neanderthals.

Sexual harassers have been accomplished, funny, creative. They have done enormous good. They just also took advantage of the fact they’re men and held power over women that they used to gratify themselves.

Treating women as possessions or toys is often camouflaged as a compliment. However it’s framed or packaged, it’s an assertion of power and superiority.

Actress Connie Britton said on The Talk recently that this isn’t a culture problem, it’s a “species problem.” That’s chilling. Also true.

Sexual harassment has been going on for thousands of years, which among other things means there is zero chance our current flurry of publicity will stop it.

At best, perhaps, it could slow a few guys down. Maybe some men in high-profile positions, with salaries and careers to protect, will put those hands back in their pockets.

Equally good, maybe the guy who supervises the back office at a trucking outfit or an insurance company will decide his little thrills are not worth it, or even realize his targets don’t secretly love it. They secretly hate it.

At the moment, in any case, new reports are flying faster and harder than the cannonballs in Weinstein’s adaptation of War and Peace.

That’s good, not because they will all prove true, but because millions of victims have known for centuries that speaking up can only have one result, which is to punish them again. If that becomes less of a certainty, we have moved forward.

Still, leaving aside those larger issues for a moment, I can’t shake the involuntary twinge of extra sadness when the latest accused perp is a person whose work I have admired, and therefore whose life I would like to admire as well.