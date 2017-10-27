Why Christians SHOULD Celebrate Halloween

Last year, I read a number of articles saying that true Christians shouldn’t celebrate Halloween. I find that hard to believe because Halloween has such a remarkable Christian message...

Before I tell you my reasoning, let me first tell you that I am a Mormon—a Christian. Furthermore, I despise horror movies and all of the grotesque images that are so often associated with Halloween. I am not—and will not—defend that aspect Halloween. However, I will make the case that Halloween is, in fact, a sacred holiday and Christians—such as myself—should honor and celebrate that part of it.

The True Meaning of Halloween

Some will argue that Halloween is not an appropriate holiday for Christians because it focuses on darkness and death. And while that certainly has become the major part of how we view it within our culture, that was never the true meaning—or intent—of Halloween.

While many Halloween traditions stem from pagan roots, those celebrations were actually “coopted” or “Christianized” by the early Christian church. The word ‘Halloween’ is actually a contraction of the word ‘All Hallows’ Evening.’ All Hallows’ Evening is first part of Allhallowtide, a period of three days set aside “to remember the dead, including martyrs, saints, and all faithful departed Christians.”

Halloween, therefore, was originally intended to be a day wherein we honor our dead. The following day (All Hallows’ Day), was a time set aside to honor saints—a day wherein we recognize the power of light over darkness.

Yes, Halloween is a time when we see the power of death on full display! But the following day—All Hallows’ Day—shows us the power of life over death.

And isn’t that the Christian message? Isn’t that what we believe? Yes, the world is dark. Yes, there is death. But the sun will always rise. Life will conquer death. No matter how dark things may seem, the sun will rise again.

Seen from that perspective, Halloween is really about hope.