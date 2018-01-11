Why College Students Need to Have These Three Experiences

A great way to learn whether a college is doing its job? Look for key experiences proven to help ensure fulfilling lives and career success after graduation: specifically, personal support, hands-on experience, and deep learning, according to a Gallup-Purdue report.

The study found that the size or type of school (pubic or private, selective or nonselective, type of degree granted) didn’t make much of a difference in the overall outcomes. What did matter was the subjective experiences they had in school and their reaction to those experiences. Here are things to look for:

Personal support. Relationships can be life-changing, and boost confidence and growth. Gallup-Purdue highlighted professors who care about students as a person or a mentor or sponsor who encourages them to pursue their goals and dreams. Relationships with fellow students proved just as important to success as relationships with teachers. Hands-on experience. Experiential learning—learning by doing, trying, succeeding and failing, and trying again—is essential to both left-brain (logical, technical, analytical) and right-brain (creative, intuitive, artistic) skills sets. The Gallup-Purdue study found that experiential learning is magnified when undergraduates take on long-term projects or complete an internship that will apply skills they’ve learned in the classroom. (Internships should be more than C-level administrative tasks, and include decision-making and working with an engaged manager. A mentor is ideal.) Deep learning. Extracurricular activities at their best help students learn more about themselves, develop qualities like empathy and teamwork skills, and express their values. This could be in the form of a service project, a sport, or a club. J. Andrew Shepardson, Bentley’s vice president for student affairs and dean of students, says that undergraduates’ cocurricular experiences teach them their strengths and weaknesses as part of preparation for the world of work.

A terrific example of impactful experiences outside of the classroom comes from CNN Political Producer Dan Merica. He came to Bentley intending to study international business but switched to communications during his sophomore year. His decision was based on writing for the school newspaper while studying abroad. Merica says, “…it was then that I realized that what I really wanted to do was to be a writer, to be a journalist, to be a reporter.”

As today’s students choose their own path, there are new questions for them to ask before deciding on a college, and also during their college years: Is the curriculum relevant to my goals? What’s the role of technology in my learning? What will co-curricular life be like? What will best prepare me for life after college? How does the college culture fit into the big picture of my life?

