Why College Students Should be Aware of the Opiate Problem

While alcohol is the leading drug of choice for college students, opiate popularity is on the rise. Alcohol comes with its own issues and demons but opiates are much more potent, life-threatening, and inherently dangerous.

It’s no secret that our country is being affected by an epidemic brought on by prescription drug abuse. But, how does this opiate problem affect college students? And, how can college students better prepare to fight this epidemic for the next generation to come?

When used under control, opiates used to help those suffering from pain. This is what helps them through surgery, chronic conditions or injuries and makes the pain so much easier to bear.

The problem comes in when opiates are used over long periods of time. Prolonged use of opiates can cause dependency. Even the most heroic, self-confident, and intelligent can succumb to the physical and emotional dependency that results from opiate use. Once opiate is discontinued, opiate users are left to face withdrawal symptoms or turn to illicit drug use as an alternative.

Opiate Dependency Creeping Into Colleges

According to a study performed in 2015 by both the Hazelden Betty Ford Institute for Recovery Advocacy and The Christie Foundation, 16% of questioned college students have taken a prescription medication not prescribed to them throughout their lifetime.

Surprisingly, almost 37 percent of individuals questioned wouldn’t know what to do in the case of an opiate overdose emergency. This means that our college student population in the United States doesn’t fully grasp the horrific dangers that these drugs lead to each and every day.

What this means is that if and when overdose does occur, they won’t be prepared to help in any way, shape, or form. That’s pretty scary.

There are so many reasons why college students try and even succeeded in getting their hands on opiates. Peer pressure is one of the culprits. While we like to think that by time we enter college we aren’t affected by how others view us, peer pressure is still a big part of the opiate problem among college students. They feel that taking drugs makes them look cool or identify themselves with a group.

Stress, anxiety and depression also pushes college students to look for a means of escape from their problems. Opiates seem to be the answer. College comes with its fair share of new emotions. And, some of these many not be so pleasant. A new setting, new relationships, and classes can all add to increased stress levels. And, drugs may be used to self-medicate these negative emotions brought on by college life.

Many people get their first taste of the real world during college. Being an adult comes with the ability to one’s own choices. And, becoming an adult who can make their own choices often leads to making the wrong ones. Sometimes, college students will try drugs just to understand what it’s like out of curiosity.

The Way Forward

This is the world college students find themselves and they are in dire need of help. The good news is that there is hope. They can be freed from their opiate problem.