Why Democrats and Republicans May Never See Eye to Eye

How did we get to such a huge partisan divide in the US?

Answer by Michael Lee, Public Policy Analyst:

How did we get to such a huge partisan divide in the US?

We’ve resolved many of the big political issues, thus leaving small issues that don’t seem worth pursuing or really big issues on which there’s little consensus.

Most of the American government operates on autopilot. Taxes are deducted from our paychecks, Social Security checks are mailed or electronically deposited, Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries seek care, and so forth. The funding fights we talk about most years are principally related to discretionary spending, which is just a fraction of the federal budget. The federal bureaucracy is, for the most part, implementing policy determined years prior, with occasional changes at the margins. It’s a rarity to see a true paradigm shift in federal law, and most voters seem to accept that quite a bit of government is operating, if not ideally, then at least as it should for now.

So what issues do we have to debate in the political sphere? They tend to be small or REALLY BIG.

Say, for example: should taxpayers be allowed to deduct taxes imposed by states and localities from their gross income for purposes of the individual income tax? Sure, that issue’s taken on some prominence in the recent tax reform fight, but if you think about it, it’s a pretty narrow policy. It’s still big enough to attract attention, of course, but it’s pretty small ball as policy making goes. We’re not talking about replacing the progressive income tax entirely, so it’s hard to get attention and voters are as likely to tune you out as you advocate about it as anything else.

Contrast that with something like single-payer health care. U.S. health care spending is north of $3 trillion annually, making up almost 18% of GDP in 2015. That’s a huge portion of the economy, and single-payer advocates are displeased enough with it that they’re advocating for government to take it over entirely to force better coverage and cost policies. That would be a pretty fundamental shift in health care policy! Never mind the specific pros and cons; it’s hard to get enough people to support bigger changes like that to get anything done. In the case of health care, for example, people with insurance are wary of changes that might cause them to lose it! (Hence why the Obama Administration made such a huge “if you like your plan, you can keep your plan” push while selling ACA in 2009–10). Calling for massive changes like this means that people dig in their heels and oppose you, which is even worse than being ignored over smaller issues.

Repeat that a thousand times on a thousand different issues, throw in 24/7 news channels with talking heads nattering endlessly about the topic du jour, sprinkle on an endless Internet with yet more commentary and breaking news every hour, and you’ve got a recipe for simply massive partisanship.

It’s a pickle.