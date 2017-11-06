Why Diets Don't Work!

It’s a warm, drizzly day here on Long Island, and after two wins yesterday, not only is my weeknight team in the championship game in that respective league, but so is my Sunday team! Actually, the Sunday team is in a ‘consolation’ championship game, but it’s still better than going home and playing for absolutely nothing!

As I’ve probably alluded to in the past, I’m a member of many weight loss support groups on Facebook. Usually, I just give it a few minutes a day to get some inspiration and to see what the members are talking about, but there’s something that’s come up quite a bit since Halloween; Getting back on a ‘diet.’

Think of the word ‘diet’ for a second — If it sounds like ‘dog shit’ to you, too, then we’re kindred spirits! According to Dictionary.com, here’s the definition that most closely resembles what comes to both mine and (presumably) your minds when thinking of ‘dieting:’ “Such a selection or a limitation on the amount a person eats for reducing weight.” And while calorie restriction CAN result in some short-term weight loss, it is NOT a sustainable means of keeping it off!

I know what some naysayers will say: “A recent study came out debunking the starvation mode hypothesis!!” If you’re not in the know, there’s a hypothesis that if you severely restrict your calorie intake over a long period of time, your body would begin to metabolize food differently. Rather than metabolizing food(s) proportionate to both the macronutrient intake and the food quality you’re ingesting, your body will literally hang on to EVERYTHING you eat — Good, bad, or indifferent — and store it as fat!

Now, I’m not a scientist, but let me tell you something that happened on my 100 lb weight loss journey: I lost 40 lbs in the first four months thanks to both calorie restriction and an increase in exercise duration. However, I then plateaued for nearly THREE YEARS! No matter how severely I restricted either my calories or my portions, and no matter how hard and how long I worked out for, the scale just wouldn’t budge!!

What got the scale moving again? Me shifting my nutritional focus from the quantity of foods eaten to the QUALITY of foods eaten! Instead of torturing myself over calories or portions, I instead focused on changing my eating habits, and removing harmful food stuffs. Out went much of the processed, sugary junk, as well as the grains. In came the meats, non- starchy vegetables, nuts and seeds, and low-glycemic fruit. The result wasn’t just a (finally!) budge in the scale, but a gradual reduction of my weight once again!

Throw in my discovery of a daily allergy a couple of years later, and thus the removal of regular dairy ingestion, and I not only FINALLY lost the 70 lbs I had gained in college, but another 30 on top of that!!

To this day, my eating habits haven’t changed. I eat healthily a vast majority of the time, allowing a little wiggle room here and there. My ‘indiscretions’ usually result in my stomach bothering me for a minimum of 24 hours, which obviously discourages me from turning an unhealthy meal or drink into a complete downward spiral…

Case in Point: After winning my softball games yesterday, the team stayed by the field for about an hour afterwards and drank a little bit. All they had onhand were beers, and after a couple of those, my stomach was killing me within 20 minutes! Heck, my stomach is STILL killing me today!! Not to be the bearer of TMI, but I’ve gone to the bathroom (#2…) half a dozen times today, and I still am not feeling much better :-(

When you change your lifestyle, your body begins to function optimally, and it’ll let you know if you’ve eaten something ‘bad.’ This definitely helps prevent you from flying off the rails for more than a momentary indiscretion ;-)

Hope you found this helpful! ’Til tomorrow…

Sincerely, Pete Weintraub pete@weightlossbypete.com

P.S. If you’re looking for more information on bettering your nutrition, then you’re going to LOVE both my Food Guide and my Healthy Recipe Book!

The Food Guide will tell you literally EVERYTHING I’ve learned about nutrition — Both on my 100 lb weight loss journey, as well as during the last decade of acquiring SEVEN different fitness and nutrition certifications through two of the most prestigious accreditation bodies in the world.

The Healthy Recipe Book has 72 recipes spanning breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, appetizers and desserts.