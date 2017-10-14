Why do people get sentimental on airplanes? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Ron Wagner, USAF pilot in Presidential Wing at Andrews, airline pilot, aero engineer, on Quora:

I’ve had exactly three flights in my career where people got sentimental, and I’ll give you the “why” for each one. These occurred while I was a pilot in the Presidential Wing at Andrews AFB, and flying out of Washington, DC. I’ll list them in order of increasing sentimentality.

JOHN McCAIN

McCain served as the Navy's liaison to the U.S. Senate beginning in 1977. In 1979, he had been in Arizona with Senator Barry Goldwater, who had given a speech. I was scheduled to fly Goldwater to Andrews from Phoenix and McCain came along.

About an hour out of Andrews, McCain came up to the cockpit to chat with us fellow pilots. He’d been an active pilot himself, as the commander of a Naval aviator training unit, within the past year.

I sent my copilot back to keep Goldwater company and put McCain in the right seat. At first, I guess we both thought he’d just get a little stick time and my copilot would come back up. But he flew really well, which is no surprise for a Naval aviator who has flown off carriers, and recently commanded a Naval flight training unit.

While I handled the radios and navigation, McCain flew as one would expect of a veteran pilot, and we just kept going. Every few minutes he’d ask if I wanted him to go back, but I kept saying not yet. By the time we crossed the Potomac, the lights of DC off to our left, the lights of Andrews in sight, it became obvious to us both that I was going to let him land. I think he was in a little shock that I was going to let him land. Me, too! But he was flying great, so why not?

We had a big laugh when he asked, “What if I screw up the landing?” I said, “Well, you can explain to the Senator that it was your fault!” Even though it was at night, the landing was fine and Goldwater gave us the thumbs up.

From the big smile on his face, I’d say John McCain was sentimental that night.

JIMMY DOOLITTLE

If I wrote a screenplay and made Senator Goldwater a character in two of my most sentimental flights, it would be rejected. Truth is often stranger than fiction.

My next sentimental flight was when I brought General Jimmy Doolittle to Washington for a promotion ceremony in which President Reagan and Senator Goldwater personally pinned on his fourth star. Doolittle was long retired, and this was an honorary promotion, honoring his incredible service to US aviation and to our efforts in WW2. He flew the first-ever instrument landing in 1929. He most famously flew “Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo” in 1942.

And, he was wearing his uniform, which meant that even at the age of 88, he was trim and fit. We should all hope to look this good and smile this big at 88:

I almost wet myself when he stepped into the cockpit. I can’t say Doolittle was sentimental about that flight, but the question is: “Why do people get sentimental on planes?”

And I can absolutely tell you that both of us pilots were nearly overcome with sentimentality to have the honor to fly General Jimmy Doolittle and to be in the same airplane cockpit with him. I owned a pair of the same USAF pilot wings, but with me seated and his silver wings at my eye level, mine felt really small compared to his!

It’s sentimental to me today to look at that photo and realize I was eyeball close to those wings only a few hours before!

To think of all the incredible feats this man accomplished and pioneered while in airplane cockpits, and to think I was now flying him—well, that was my second most sentimental day on a plane.

THE LITTLE COWGIRL IN BIRMINGHAM

After my time flying at Andrews, I became an Eastern Air Lines pilot, where I experienced my most sentimental flight. I was in a B-727 at Birmingham, Alabama, parked at one of those gates where the nose is about 10 feet from a giant window in the terminal.

The gate agent came into the cockpit with one of the most darling 5-year-old girls I’ve ever seen. She had blonde hair, was wearing blue jeans, a cowboy hat, and embroidered boots, and she was bawling, filling her pretty blue eyes with tears.

She was traveling as an “Unaccompanied Minor,” which meant that the Senior Flight Attendant was responsible for her during flight and getting her to her mom at our destination. Her dad’s face was pressed against the glass of that big window, a few feet away. He was bawling, too.

The gate agent quietly let us know: Her parents had just gotten divorced and mom had been awarded custody of the little cowgirl.

I was in the right seat and the Captain was instantly as sentimental about this as I was. So, I put the girl on my lap, and she stood on my legs so she could see daddy while we ran the checklist and started the engines.

As we pushed back, the tug turned us in a direction that kept my window facing her tearful dad, but he was starting to get small—rapidly becoming a much smaller part of her life.

So I opened my cockpit window, she put her little hands on the sill, I grabbed her little cowboy hat, and she leaned way outside.

I have this image burned in my brain of those tiny embroidered cowboy boots right under my chin and me holding tight onto the back of her belt so she wouldn’t fall out as she leaned far out to wave to her daddy. I don’t need to describe the sound effects, do I? No. You can imagine the sound of her crying “Bye, bye, Daddy,” through her deep sobbing.

The Senior Flight attendant was sitting on the jump seat. The three of us were crying right along with that little cowgirl.

HOW YA’ FEELIN’ NOW?

If you’re not feeling that one deep in your heart, well, I don’t think anyone will ever be able to explain to you why people get sentimental on planes.