Why Do Physical Books Come in Both Paperback and Hard Cover?

Other than the physical differences, how does a hardcover differ from a paperback?

Until about 1935 the only books that came out in paperback were very trashy “pulp” fiction, which was called that because they were printed on cheap “pulp” paper only a hair above newsprint in quality. These were books pretty much like the Harlequin category romances, or the “pulp” magazines of the time; intended to be read once and thrown away.

Alan Lane of the British publishing house Bodley Head, came up with the idea about that time to put out higher quality paperback books of his popular titles at a much lower price point than a hardcover book. His first three offerings were Agatha Christie, Dorothy Sayers, and Ernest Hemingway, and they sold phenomenally well.

In 1939 the model came to the US. Then came WWII and millions of bored GIs looking for something to read when they weren’t actually fighting—remember, there was no popular radio to listen to in the barracks, certainly no TV, new movies were a once-a-month thing if you were in a place that showed them at all. That left card games (frowned on by officers, because, gambling), board games (and the tendency to lose the pieces), and reading. At that point, paperback content began to swing in favor of the taste of the “average Joe.”

At that point, you had two different levels of author: those whose books went into hardcover first, then paperback after hardcover sales slowed, and those whose books went immediately into paperback. Typically the second kind of authors were first-time writers, those who wrote genre fiction (which was viewed as a short step above pulp fiction) and those who wrote pulp fiction. It was possible, if a genre writer did well enough, after the first six or ten books, for his/her work to rise into the first category and be printed first in hardcover, then in paperback.