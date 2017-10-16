WHY DOES EDUCATION RESIST BUSINESS? (Part 1)

A Contrast Between Education and Business

Education and business, two broad social domains, differ in one’s receptivity to the other. Many persons involved in or interested in education resist the use in that domain of methods, processes, structures, and concepts of business. The converse, however, is not the case. What is the reason for this?

In a previous post, I analyzed some basic connections between education and business. In this note and a subsequent one, I extend the analysis to basic differences. One difference relates to a fundamental feature of the concept, education, that is absent from business. The other relates to the social relations involved in education and business. This note reviews the first difference and its consequences for receptivity and resistance to business. A subsequent note will review the second.

This approach may seem too abstract to have practical consequences. Yet, it does. For these differences concern people’s beliefs and understandings about education and business. Those beliefs and understandings directly influence how people act.

Examples

Resistance is pronounced in higher education. For example, educators (and others) strongly object to labeling students as “customers” and teachers as “employees.” Various justifications are offered for this resistance to business. A typical one is that:

Universities are not manufacturing plants. While the raw material of business and industry often have predictable destinations, the raw material of universities -- namely young or young-at-heart men and women -- are subject to the great forces of human nature: ego and altruism, impulse and emotion, to name but a few. . . . What about the student who enrolls in a couple of extra courses that personally interest her, who therefore passes up the more direct route for her chosen degree and in the process delays graduation by a year? Higher education’s productivity auditors likely equate such dalliance with inefficiency. But what if in so doing, the student gained a clearer perspective of her life’s direction?

The cries for increased accountability and the reporting of metrics aimed at neatly calculating the return on public investment made to universities continue to increase. However, the output generated by universities is often difficult to quantify; not all efforts are calculable on a dollar-for-dollar return on investment basis.

Granting too much focus on the economic returns of higher education misses the point, for any attempt to quantify the contributions the collegiate experience makes in the everyday lives of citizens is much more of a qualitative than a quantitative endeavor.

By contrast, educational methods, institutions, and ways of thinking are imported into business with little friction. For example, the notion of a learning organization is a recent and growing development. It may be described as an organization that encourages and creates systems to facilitate organizational learning, in order to promote innovation and competitiveness through “employees skilled at creating, acquiring, and transferring knowledge.” It is a teaching organization as much as a learning organization. To take another example, a business professor argues that “businesses are becoming more like research universities,” for example in their use of sabbaticals and of hiring criteria and methods that are akin to those found in university admissions. And, of course, many businesses provide in-house training and professional development for employees.

Connections—A Brief Review

As I explained in the previous post, education and business are complex domains of social phenomena. Each encompasses a variety of forms of interaction, system, and structure. There are two important commonalities. First, each domain centrally involves the fundamental social activity, exchange. And second, each promotes or enables important types of social order.

These commonalities highlight two modes of connection. One is that education and business exchange can overlap in a given setting. A housepainter may pay her apprentice for his labor (business) and simultaneously train him in house painting skills (education). This overlap is possible because the criteria for categorizing an activity as education or business are not mutually exclusive. Educational exchange is largely characterized by the nature of what is transferred or sought to be transferred: knowledge, skills, culture or value. Business exchange is largely characterized, not by subject matter, but by the absence of a primary benevolent intent or intent to advance societal goals.

The other mode of connection is mutual support. For example, education is important, if not essential, in helping a business satisfy the need for skilled workers or managers. Conversely, business methods and structures are important, if not essential, where the educational activity is complex and requires organization.

Overlap and support create the conditions for acceptance or resistance of one to the other. If education and business were as little connected as religion and metallurgy, beliefs, understandings, and attitudes of one as to the other would be unimportant.

Two Basic Differences

As the prior note explained, business methods, systems, and structures are widely applicable in domains other than business. Of course, particular methods and concepts from business may be challenged as not useful to education or as counterproductive. But this is particularized, not systemic, resistance. To understand systemic resistance, one must move beyond particular cases.

Specifically, one must look to differences that affect beliefs, understandings, and actions. I turn now to one such difference, which can be explained in terms of a typology of concepts.

Concepts

The Concept of Business

Business is a descriptive concept. Whether used to denote an activity, a system, or an institution, it is about the way things are, not the way things ought to be. To label something as business is not by itself to evaluate it. Of course, there can be an evaluation in particular cases. A given business or business activity can be good or bad, valuable or trivial, or successful or unsuccessful. But the label business does not by itself imply that the given institution, activity, or method is desirable or undesirable, good or bad, reasonable or unreasonable, or has any other ethical, evaluative, or normative content.

Business is thus like pebble or ambidextrous. Neither on its own incorporates or entails any evaluative, moral, or normative features. A given pebble may be valuable or worthless, pretty or plain, or geologically interesting or uninteresting. But the fact that it is a pebble does not by itself imply that it is good or bad, desirable or undesirable, or that it has any other evaluative feature.

Thick Concepts

Not all concepts are purely descriptive. “Thick” concepts have both descriptive and ethical, evaluative, or normative content. This ethical, evaluative, or normative content is not merely incidental; it is central to the meaning and use of the concept. Thick concepts are found in a wealth of domains and settings, including aesthetics (e.g., ugly), morality (e.g., generous), politics (e.g., banana republic), family relations (e.g., maternal), and much more. They are also essential to gossip (e.g., ingrate).

Thick concepts are central to people’s acting as social beings and understanding one another’s actions. They are:

[P]ractical concepts and everyday concepts. They are concepts that pull us—and others—in certain directions and justify some actions and not others. We can use them to shape our world and colour it in special ways. Thick concepts are important to us and our world because they seem to be a necessary way of understanding what the world and its people are.

While applicability involves an assessment or evaluation, it is not a matter of unfettered personal preference. Rather, it depends on the way things are and on shared evaluative criteria. “A [thick] concept . . . may be rightly or wrongly applied, and people who have acquired it can agree that it applies or fails to apply to some new situation. In many cases the agreement will be spontaneous, while on other cases there is room for judgment and comparison.”1

For example, brave involves both a description of a situation and an evaluation. If Jones notices a person menacing another with a knife and immediately tackles the knife-wielder, one might say that Jones was brave. The characterization is rooted in facts (e.g., he acted at risk to his own physical well-being) as well as in criteria for bravery. Reasonable people might disagree about a given assessment but any disagreement is constrained by facts and criteria. It is simply wrong to label a sleeping person as brave, absent any other facts (e.g., he is resting from having tackled a knife-wielder).

Education as a Thick Concept

Education and related concepts (such as educational and educated) are thick. Indeed, there are several respects in which education is thick and thus a “necessary way of understanding what the world and its people are.” Two are relevant here.

1. Social Good. One is that education necessarily involves an assessment that the activity or phenomenon is or advances a social good. In the words of a leading education scholar:

[E]ducation is fundamentally a moral enterprise. Its goal is to effect beneficial changes in humans . . . . Moreover, the beneficiaries of that process are not just the individuals being served but society at large.2

This is not the case with business. Of course, particular business activities and institutions can contribute to social good, but that relation is not part of what it means to be business. Google, Inc. can meaningfully use the motto “Don’t be Evil” to differentiate itself from impliedly evil competitors. But it would make no sense for a school to adopt that motto since education intrinsically carries the assessment of social good. For a school even to consider such a motto would cast doubt on its very claim to be an educational enterprise.

The same is true for educational exchange. We tend to be uncomfortable characterizing an activity as education if it is utterly lacking in any possible social value. Instead, we use concepts that are neutral, such as teaching, or that connote wrong, such as indoctrination. A person can teach methods for torturing horses, but we question whether such activities qualify as education. By contrast, there is nothing self-contradictory to a business exchange where instruction in how to torture animals is provided for a fee. If other conditions are met, it is still a business exchange, albeit an evil one.

2. Success. Educational exchange rarely is instantaneous. Rather, it “takes time [and] requires work and effort from everyone involved.”3 As result, education is thick in another respect: it involves an assessment that the activity is or has the potential to be successful. An ordinary five-year old might enroll in a university class on analytic number theory, attend every lecture, be required to work the problems, and take the final exam. But there is no likelihood that the child can successfully gain knowledge or skill in analytic number theory through this process. The activity might constitute an interesting form of child care but it is not education.

The requirement of an assessment regarding success entails that there are goals to measure that success. If the educational exchange relates to skill in identifying paintings by Kandinsky, an intrinsic goal and measure of success must be transferring the skill to learners. An exchange activity may have other, non-intrinsic goals applied to it, such as efficiency or student satisfaction. But achievement (or potential achievement) of these other goals does not affect whether the activity is education. A given educational activity may well be inefficient or disliked by the student and still be education.

A business exchange, on the other hand, has no necessary assessment regarding success. Of course, a particular business exchange may have an extrinsic criterion of success applied to it. An obvious example is profitability. But fulfillment of that criterion is not essential to its being a business exchange. A business exchange may be unprofitable; it may even be incapable of being profitable. But it nonetheless remains a business exchange.

Thickness and the Resistance of Education to Business

These two forms of thickness generate patterns of resistance to business.

1. Social Good

One pattern is based on the feature of education as, or as advancing, a social good. The pattern also draws on the everyday phenomenon that, where an item has characteristics of both A and B, we often see the item as either A or B, but not both, or as having one of the characteristics as dominant. Education and business often coexist in an activity or institution. But the greater the role of business, the more likely is it taken as the dominant or even sole characterization. And if so, it subordinates or even dispels the intrinsic assessment of social good.

There are many examples of this pattern. For example, as business becomes more dominant in an educational institution, teachers tend to be characterized as employees and students as customers. But student and teacher, as elements of the educational domain, are intrinsically connected to providing a social good through educational exchange. Employee and customer have no such necessary connection. A shift to the employee-customer relationship shifts the focus of educational activity to the customer and the school. This diminishes the employee-teacher’s role and responsibility regarding success of the educational activity. There are other consequences as well. For example, the label customer brings with it allied notions such as customer satisfaction, which may be in tension with the primacy of transferring knowledge, skills, culture, or values and bringing about a social good.

Similarly, the teacher-school relationship may become recharacterized as an employee-employer relationship. This similarly weakens the employee-teacher’s linkage to delivering a social good, again by diminishing the primacy of teachers in the institution’s educational activity and delivery of social value. This can beget conflicts over faculty role and authority in decision making and management. Again, there are other consequences. The reconceptualization of teachers as employees highlights the possibility that the employee can lose his job, either for performance or financial reasons, or that the enterprise might go out of business. It also may encourage unionization of faculty.

2. Success and Goals

Complexity begets goals and measures. In particular, the more complex an educational activity or organization, the more business or other non-educational goals and measures abound. This multiplicity of non-educational goals generates another pattern of resistance.

The non-educational goals and measures are extrinsic. Unlike the goal of transferring knowledge, skill, culture, or values, they need justification. But it is notoriously difficult to agree on goals and measures of success for business enterprises, and this difficulty carries over to the adoption of business or other non-educational goals and measures in an educational enterprise. Achieving a top institutional ranking or having high selectivity in admissions is not self-evidently a measure of success. And the offered justifications for these goals may well be doubted or contested. For example, institutional ranking as a metric is widely viewed with skepticism.

Moreover, goals affect behavior. “Human beings adjust behavior based on the metrics they’re held against. Anything you measure will impel a person to optimize his score on that metric.” This becomes problematic when the non-educational goals conflict with the core educational goals of transferring knowledge, skills, culture, or values. For example, a goal of strong cohort achievement on a standardized test may promote teaching to the test and so conflict with the educational goal of developing knowledge about the subject matter ostensibly tested.

Another source of resistance is that many of the additional goals and measures are process goals and measures, such as efficiency and student satisfaction. Prevalence of process goals and measures can encourage a view of the core educational activity as a process, to be assessed in process terms, rather than an exchange, to be assessed in terms of success in transferring knowledge, skills, culture or values. Moreover, processes are evaluated in the aggregate, often statistically. This may encourage a view of educational goals themselves as aggregate goals, often statistical. The prevalence of aggregate goals in education is one reason colleges and universities so commonly boast that they are “student centered.” One would expect this to go without saying.

The shift to aggregate goals leads to a shift to the aggregate goal “student success” in place of individual goals relating to student learning. But “student success” does not have a self-evident meaning and student success as a goal does not have an obvious, let alone intrinsic, justification or standard for assessment. There are two possible approaches to addressing these limitations.

One is to use a notion of student success broad enough to carry its own justification. For example, one can posit that:

[C]olleges and universities are charged with imparting knowledge and skills to students in the classroom in order to empower them to become thoughtful people in their private lives, in their communities, and yes, in their careers. So when education is successful, the result is the creation of a more intelligent populace.

A more intelligent populace is a social good and the goal of achieving it arguably self-justifying. But the approach is problematic in other respects. It appears that the transfer of knowledge or skill is merely instrumental to the ultimate goal of creating an intelligent citizenry. Hence, this is a goal for an educational system as a whole, rather than a goal for a course, program, or school. In addition, just what is an “intelligent populace”? How does one know when the educational system has achieved success?

The alternative is to narrow the meaning of “student success” and measure it through quantifiable criteria related, but ancillary, to core educational goals. These quantifiable goals might include, for example, rate of passing a licensing examination, percentage of graduates obtaining a job in a field relevant to the course of study, or graduates’ average lifetime earnings. The shift to discrete, measurable goals solves the problem of vagueness. But it leaves open the questions of why any of these goals should be adopted or given priority, and why any particular numerical measure should be used. Moreover, these goals may be indifferent to, or even in conflict with, intrinsic educational goals of transmitting knowledge, skills, culture, and values. As Derek Bok recently wrote:

In summary, certain patterns of education’s resistance to business can be explained as conflicts rooted in “way[s] of understanding what the world and its people are.” None of this is to say that any particular case of resistance is justified or not. That is a separate question, and there may be good reasons that certain business practices or concepts should not be used. It is only to say that by recognizing the roots of resistance and by seeing the patterns, we may better understand what is at stake in decisions to make use of business methods and concepts in education. We may thus better be able to make informed decisions, not only at the granular level but also in policy making.

The roots of resistance described here are not the only ones. The next note will examine a different source and different pattern, one grounded not in concepts but in in the types of social relationships involved in education and business.

