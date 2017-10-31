Why Donald Trump Reminds Me of Millard Fillmore

Millard Fillmore was the 13th US President, from 1850-1853. He succeeded to the Presidency following the unexpected death of Zachary Taylor and was considered a critical “divider of the country;” supportive of slavery and states’ rights, he did nothing to build consensus between states to preserve and strengthen unity, and in fact tore at the temporary achievements of the Compromise of 1850.

Fillmore was succeeded by like-minded dividers in Franklin Pierce and James Buchanan and himself left the presidency in disgrace, lost a landslide later election as the candidate of the infamous Know Nothing Party, and became a historical footnote. But his hard-headed ignorance, blatant racism – even for his time – and desire to divide rather than unite the country was the exact opposite of what was needed after the Compromise of 1850 and instead set the tone that led to the Civil War.

It’s always impossible to draw exact comparisons across history but there are clear patterns. Trump, in some key ways, reminds me of Fillmore – both in temperament and historical placement.

Like Fillmore, Trump is by temperament a divided rather than unifier, without the capacity bringing others together or demonstrating true leadership. He is also, like Fillmore, ignorant and nationalist at a time when the country needs to move into the 21st century and embrace its growing diversity. Indeed, the America of 2017 is much like the America of 1850 in that it is, and has been experiencing for some time, significant net immigration and, while that has spurred a strong nativist counterreaction, it has also produced unstoppable demographic changes. Trump, as Fillmore did, is resistant to those changes and wants to slow them down even if he can’t stop them, yet, by setting this tone, he divides the country and sets it backward.