‘WHY DON’T I JUST FIRE MUELLER?’ President Donald Trump has floated the possibility of firing special counsel Robert Mueller following the FBI raid on his lawyer, Michael Cohen. It turns out the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York who executed the raid is a Trump appointee. Mueller is also reportedly investigating a Ukrainian payment to the Trump foundation. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
IF TRUMP BOMBS SYRIA, IT’LL BE WITHOUT CONGRESS’ APPROVAL “Trump is in a position where he can use the Iraq War-era authorization to bomb Syria, if he can make the case that Islamic State or al Qaeda targets are there.” [HuffPost]
THE DEFICIT IS ONLY GETTING LARGER According to the Congressional Budget Office, the deficit will balloon to $804 billion in fiscal year 2018, in large part due to Republican tax cuts. [Reuters]
REPUBLICANS ARE GIVING UP HOUSE SEATS At a rate not seen since 1952. [HuffPost]
HERE’S WHAT TO DO IF FACEBOOK TELLS YOU YOUR DATA WAS COMPROMISED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA Step by step. [HuffPost]
CONGRATS TO SEN. TAMMY DUCKWORTH Who yesterday became the first senator in office to give birth. [HuffPost]
LOOKS LIKE PRINCE GEORGE AND PRINCESS CHARLOTTE WILL HAVE A NEW SIBLING ANY DAY NOW Bookies put the new name odds on Mary, Alice, Victoria, Albert, Arthur and Fred. [HuffPost]
UNPACKING WHY VETS DON’T REACH OUT FOR MENTAL HEALTH TREATMENT Turns out some veterans worry such services would mean they’d lose their guns. Here’s what roots that fear. [HuffPost]
‘GRAND THEFT AUTO 5’ IS MORE PROFITABLE THAN ANY BOOK OR FILM Charles Dickens is rolling over in his grave right now. [HuffPost]
CHARTING HOW DIFFERENT GENERATIONS WOULD SPEND $10,000 So much for millennials ruining everything when they’re just trying to pay down all that debt. [Digg]
HERE’S A BUNCH OF PHOTOS OF US TINY HUMANS NEXT TO ENORMOUS MACHINES Talk about feeling small. [HuffPost]
Lou Dobbs, a Fox News host who Trump respects deeply, called for Mueller’s dismissal on Fox Monday.
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Junot Diaz opened up about his childhood rape.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is warning against a “cold war mentality.”
Flint residents are as surprised as everyone else that Michigan ended its bottled water delivery.
“This isn’t a pay ‘gap,’ it’s a black hole.”
Turns out the biggest “Black Lives Matter” Facebook page is fake.
The internet can’t get over how “The Quiet Place” is basically an episode of “The Office.”
What to watch for as Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress.
Only Russell Crowe could hold a successful auction titled “The Art of Divorce.”
Speaking to your dog in a baby voice? Turns out that while annoying, it’s not the worst idea after all.
Say goodbye to your credit card signature.
Here’s how to fall asleep anywhere and everywhere immediately, according to military vets.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have suggested people donate to these charities instead of sending wedding gifts.
When movie theaters go lux to survive.
Fleetwood Mac has lost guitarist Lindsey Buckingham.
Khloe Kardashian is producing a show about murderous sisters. You fill in the blanks.
Apple just put other companies’ clean energy goals to shame.
We’re alarmed that the new season of “American Horror Story” will only be set a year and a half from now.