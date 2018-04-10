U.S. NEWS
04/10/2018 07:06 am ET

'Why Don’t I Just Fire Mueller?'

President Donald Trump has floated the possibility of firing special counsel Robert Mueller following the FBI raid on his lawyer, Michael Cohen.
By Lauren Weber
‘WHY DON’T I JUST FIRE MUELLER?’ President Donald Trump has floated the possibility of firing special counsel Robert Mueller following the FBI raid on his lawyer, Michael Cohen. It turns out the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York who executed the raid is a Trump appointee. Mueller is also reportedly investigating a Ukrainian payment to the Trump foundation. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

IF TRUMP BOMBS SYRIA, IT’LL BE WITHOUT CONGRESS’ APPROVAL “Trump is in a position where he can use the Iraq War-era authorization to bomb Syria, if he can make the case that Islamic State or al Qaeda targets are there.” [HuffPost]

THE DEFICIT IS ONLY GETTING LARGER According to the Congressional Budget Office, the deficit will balloon to $804 billion in fiscal year 2018, in large part due to Republican tax cuts. [Reuters]

REPUBLICANS ARE GIVING UP HOUSE SEATS At a rate not seen since 1952. [HuffPost]

HERE’S WHAT TO DO IF FACEBOOK TELLS YOU YOUR DATA WAS COMPROMISED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA Step by step. [HuffPost]

CONGRATS TO SEN. TAMMY DUCKWORTH Who yesterday became the first senator in office to give birth. [HuffPost]

LOOKS LIKE PRINCE GEORGE AND PRINCESS CHARLOTTE WILL HAVE A NEW SIBLING ANY DAY NOW Bookies put the new name odds on Mary, Alice, Victoria, Albert, Arthur and Fred. [HuffPost]

UNPACKING WHY VETS DON’T REACH OUT FOR MENTAL HEALTH TREATMENT Turns out some veterans worry such services would mean they’d lose their guns. Here’s what roots that fear. [HuffPost]

‘GRAND THEFT AUTO 5’ IS MORE PROFITABLE THAN ANY BOOK OR FILM Charles Dickens is rolling over in his grave right now. [HuffPost]

CHARTING HOW DIFFERENT GENERATIONS WOULD SPEND $10,000 So much for millennials ruining everything when they’re just trying to pay down all that debt. [Digg]

HERE’S A BUNCH OF PHOTOS OF US TINY HUMANS NEXT TO ENORMOUS MACHINES Talk about feeling small. [HuffPost]

