Why Don't People Stick With Their New Year's Resolutions to Exercise More?

One of the biggest psychological hurdles out there (and it’s one that has been well studied) is our natural human inclination towards instant gratification.

You may be familiar with the famous Stanford marshmallow experiment of the ‘70s, which is often replicated by modern researchers. The gist of it is that the children in the study were left in a room alone with a small treat (one marshmallow, one pretzel, or one small cookie) and were told that if they were able to wait until the researcher returned before eating it, they would get a larger reward or double the reward. If they ate the treat right away, they’d get nothing.

The kids who were able to delay gratification wound up with better outcomes later in life — better test scores, educational achievements, and health.

I’d imagine the kids in this study who were able to wait for the larger reward went on to be more successful in sticking to their gym routines.

One of the toughest things about sticking with any fitness regimen is that you don’t see dramatic physical results after your first five miles on the treadmill or first few lifting sessions. Or even your first ten or fifteen miles. It’s easy to get discouraged or think you’re doing something wrong.

Lots of people quit prematurely, and they shouldn’t. It’s a long game. (And actually, there are physical benefits that start happening even after that very first workout — you just can’t see them.) If you stay consistent, the results you’re looking for will happen, little by little by little.

But there’s just no getting around the fact that you’ve got to wait for your bigger pile of marshmallows. Also, stop eating marshmallows.