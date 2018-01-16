Why Everyone is Raving About The Incredile Dr.Sheila Williams

Its not everyday that you meet someone with the level of passion, drive, consistency as you do the phenomenal, Dr.Sheila Williams. She is a woman on a mission to give back and educate every one that she comes in contact with on how to have a healthy mental life. Take a listen in on our conversation as we speak on the things that she is doing.

CP: Who is Dr.Sheila Williams at her core?

Dr.Sheila: I am a survivor of many things, some told some never spoken of. I an advocate and the "voice" for those who suffer in silence and feel they have no voice or that no one cares.

I chose to be transparent and advocate for others because there were times in my life, I wished that someone, anyone, would have spoken up for me. I tell my story and expose myself so that others don't have to.

CP: Are you open to mentoring?

Dr.Sheila: Yes. I believe strongly in mentorship. I've had several mentors throughout my life. My first mentor was during high school. She was a graduate member of Alpha Kappa Alpha. Her name was Mrs. Altamese Davis. She was the first Alpha Kappa Woman I had ever met. She took me under her wing, mentored me, taught me etiquette, professionalism and encouraged me to pursue my dream of attending college. She was very instrumental in me pursuing my college education and me becoming a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc, two of the best decisions I've made in my life.

CP: Tell us about your businesses?

Dr.Sheila: I have several things that I do. First, I am the author of the critically acclaimed memoir, "My Mother's Keeper". In my memoir I speak very candidly about my life, my mother's struggle with an undiagnosed and mental illness affected not only her, but me and my entire family.

I am also a Leadership Speaker, Trainer and Coach with The John Maxwell Team. Through each of these services I assist and encourage others to find the leader within them. Whether an employee, an employer or a stay at home mom we all have a leader in us and should be living our best lives, as defined by our own belief systems.

I am as well a radio and tv show host with Hype Media Global WDJY, 99.1FM. Through The Dr. Sheila Show and Transformational Talk, I bring awareness and inspiration to others by causing them to transform their minds in order to transform their lives. Your Thoughts Become Your Reality! By bringing awareness and other points of view on various topics it's is my goal to inspire the viewers and listeners to go out and make their dreams a reality, despite anything they may be currently experiencing or anything they may have experienced in the past.

CP: What's next for Dr.Sheila personally?

Dr.Sheila: Personally, I love to travel. I plan to take several international trips in 2018 and spend more time with family and friends. I work extremely hard, so I'm finding that I need to be equally as committed to taking personal tome for me. 2018 is the year I'll get back to doing that.

CP: Tell us about your coaching practice?

Dr.Sheila: I am a internationally certified coach with John Maxwell Team. By teaching effective leadership skills and techniques to develop the leader within you (regardless of race, age, occupation etc) as a coach I strategically guide my clients to living an Intentional and purpose driven life.

CP: How do you handle setbacks?

Dr.Sheila: As anyone else, I experience set backs. But because of my faith and the miracles I've seen Him (God) work in my life, I perhaps look at setbacks a little differently. I've learned to be quiet, sit still, watch and pray. I meditate often as well as pray often. I find comfort in both. I find peace and calm in walking through the pain.

It may not sound pleasant (and it's not) but even in the midst of what seems to be torture I know my healing is on the way. I wait on the storm to pass and not rush the process. I've learned that rushing through the process makes me miss the lesson. I've been homeless, broke, sick, depressed, abused, abandoned, lied to and lied on....but in it all I remained faithful.

CP: What is the greatest lesson that you have learned in business?

Dr.Sheila: The greatest lesson I've learned in business is to always remember that no one will care more about your business or brand than you. In knowing that you need to put first things first. Prioritize what is important and minimize liabilities. You are your business and when you realize that no-one else will care or be concerned as much as you, then half the battle is won.

CP: What advice would you give to that person who's business is no doing so great and wants to give up?

Dr.Sheila: If a persons business is not doing so great, then it's time to reevaluate. Perhaps more training needs to take place or many the owner need a a business mentor. Make sure you have a support system, people in place who may not give you money but they are willing to give you time, advice or even resources that will help your business be successful.

Always know that most businesses have gone through turbulent times as well. Do not give up on your dreams. Take some time to regroup, reorganize and reevaluate what is going on.M