Why Everyone Is Talking About Mr.Jamie McGrone

Passion-driven. Giving. And a heart to see others win are just a few words to describe the amazing Jamie McGrone. He is a man on a mission to bring success back in all relationships. He uses his past mistakes to help others avoid the pitfalls that he has made. What a man! Listen in on our conversation.

CP: If I remove all the titles that you hold, who is Mr.Jamie McGrone at his core?

Jamie: Jamie McGrone is a man of compassion and love, a man who strongly believes in God and a father of two beautiful children. I'm a man with many different gifts that God gave me and I am a man who wants to see the world happy. I hate to see someone cry or feel pain and if there is anything I could do about it, I would. I love family because I am a family man and I love helping the less unfortunate at any level. I'm a man who believes in giving back and helping others find their purpose and destiny.

CP: Why are you so passionate about other people having successful relationships?

Jamie: I'm so passionate about helping others succeed in their relationship because I feel as though I failed in that area, so I wanted to focus on my weak points and come back stronger. I wanted to instill hope, restoration and love back into the hearts of the hopeful because I knew it was a place of healing. When I begin to understand the purpose and process of love, I begin to understand me and why I failed at it. I knew that my failure to finding love wasn't just my issue but many others but I had a plan. I had a plan to restore hearts because I begin to see the value in it and it was a thought I knew the world would love to hear about because many people suffered from it but i had a word of restoration.

CP: Lets talk about this amazing book, “Live Your Most Amazing Life”. Why did you write the book?

Jamie: I wrote my book "Live Your Most Amazing Life" because I woke up one day and I realized that I wasn't living my greatest. Something clicked inside of me and I saw life from a different angle. It was like life had given me a second chance and I begin to re sight these words. We only live this life #OneTime and "One Time Only" and we don't get a chance to live it again, so live amazing. I begin to realize that I don't get a second chance at life, so I must live my greatest right now.

CP: Where do you see yourself in the next 2 to 5 years?

Jamie: In the next 2 to 5 years, I see myself happily married, living my dream, following my purpose and destiny and motivating and inspiring the world thru hope and love.

CP: What’s your dream Jamie?

Jamie: Personally, my next dream is to live out everything I have spoken from writing best seller books to writing Grammy award winning records and producing my very own television ( Somewhat like Steve Harvey).

CP: What’s the greatest lessons you’ve learned in business?

Jamie: The greatest lesson I have learned in business is to be compassionate to others and to always be humble. I've learned that people change but you should "NEVER" and if you have the heart to stay humble, you will go far.

CP: What advice would you give to that person that wants to just give up?

Jamie: To the person who is thinking about giving up, I say this to you. If you give God your all, push past your pain and find the greater strength in you, you'll find a lion inside of you that you never knew existed.

Please connect with Jamie:

Instagram: @McGrone

Facebook: Jamie McGrone