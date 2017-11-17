Why Everyone Needs To Know

Mr.DaNell Daymon is a native of Rochester, New York, DaNell Daymon is based in Washington, DC after having lived in Seattle, Washington for 17 years. [IW1] DaNell is the proud father of two amazing young sons, [IW2] Christian and Miles, and is honored to parent them as a bicoastal family unit.

While making his home in Seattle, DaNell continued the call to music ministry by directing various choirs there. DaNell has a passion for bringing out the “brilliance” in the people of God[IW3] . DaNell has the gift of seeing talent and musical gifts in people that they don’t often see in themselves. His knack for “hearing into the future” is what gives singers he works with the trust that he will push them to further greatness in music ministry.

DaNell relocated to Washington, DC in 2016 to serve on the Music Staff at Mt. Ennon Baptist Church in Clinton, Maryland where the Senior Pastor is Dr. Delman Coates. In addition to his church work, DaNell founded the Greater Works choir ministry eight years ago, and under his leadership, DaNell Daymon & Greater Works has garnered recognition as Regional Winners and Finalists in the national choir competition How Sweet the Sound in 2013. Additionally, DaNell Daymon & Greater Works were finalists on Season 12 of the internationally renowned America’s Got Talent television competition. We had the opportunity to speak with DaNell and learn a little more about him.

CP: Who are you at your core?

DaNell: I am a passionate man who loves music and creative flow. I love my family and my children I am a Hands on Father who loves people.

CP: Why are you so passionate about others thrive?

DaNell: I just love seeing people succeed. I love playing a small part in others success!

CP: Tell us about your businesses.

DaNell: I currently am the CEO of Greater Works and it is a bicoastal music unit that focuses primarily on providing inspirational music with a presentation that brings life to any atmosphere.

CP: Where do you see yourself in the next 2 years? 5 years?

DaNell: In the Next 2 years I see myself traveling regularly around the country doing music workshops as well as life skill workshops inspiring audiences to discover the brilliance within in an unconventional way. As well as speaking on a national platform that allows various audiences to be encouraged by my story.

In the Next 5 years I see myself as a successful author and song writer. Hopefully an established household name.

CP: What's next for you personally?

DaNell: My next personal goal is to write a book by June 2018.

CP: What advice would you give to that woman who's business is no doing so great and wants to give up?

DaNell: My advice to anyone who is contemplating giving up on their quest for chasing the business goals is to remember what you committed to when you began the journey. Balance out your journey with some enjoyment away from your focus it will reproduce energy to keep you moving forward. All days and all successes don’t come without embracing some failures and set backs.

Please be on the lookout for Mr.DaNell. He is definitely taking the gospel world by storm!