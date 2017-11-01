Why Everyone Should Know The Amazing Giovanna!

Giovanna is definitely the real deal. Authentic. And very passionate about seeing other succeed in life; especially relationships. The highly accredited author has penned a book, Why Am I Still Single? In her book, she gives numerous ways to discover unhealthy relationship patterns. I had the opportunity to speak with this amazing woman on what she has going on.

Cheryl Peavy : Who is Giovanna Geathers at her core?

Giovanna : I am outgoing, fun loving, compassionate, thoughtful, whimsical, optimistic, adventurous, a bit nerdy, and I love to read, to write and I have a constant thirst for wisdom and knowledge. Anything that helps me grow.

Cheryl Peavy : Why are you so passionate about helping others?

Giovanna: Because helping others means that all the things I have gone through in my life, every hurdle, every struggle has not been in vain if I can use my struggles and challenges to help others overcome and know what is possible in life.

Cheryl Peavy : Are you open to mentoring?

Giovanna: Absolutely! But it has to be with people who are really serious about moving forward.

Cheryl Peavy:Tell us about your businesses?

Giovanna: I am owner, CEO and lead psychotherapist at Touchstone Counseling & Coaching. I also own the Breathe Shoppe which is inside of Touchstone. I am the owner of the Breathe Facebook Group and I facilitate the Breathe Retreat. In addition, I am CEO of Giovanna Burgess Geathers, LLC under which I speak, Coach, train, write and host my own broadcast, Heart & Soul.

Cheryl Peavy: Where do you see yourself in the next 2 years? 5 years?

Giovanna : In the next two years, I see myself as a national brand. Speaking and coaching across the US an internationally. I see myself having done national radio interviews and television appearances as well as completing another book or two and having my first book turned into either a stage play or movie. In the next five years, I will continue what I am currently doing on an even grander scale. I will be coaching celebrity clients and traveling the world as my gift makes room for me.

Cheryl Peavy: What's next for Giovanna personally?

Giovanna: I will be continuing to raise my two amazing children and being a phenomenal wife to my husband. I will have lost some weight and truly committed to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. I will also have relocated and bought another home.

As you can see, there is so much to this powerhouse of a woman! And just think, she’s just getting started!