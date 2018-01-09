Why, exactly, isn’t that treason?

According to the facts, somewhere in the neighborhood of 100% of American agents - brilliant people who have sworn to serve and defend our country - agree that Putin and Russia sabotaged the 2016 election.

We do not have to have lived through the cold war to understand that the head of the KGB should not be trusted. It is no secret that Putin wants to destroy our democracy, to destroy the west. Putin is no friend.

Donald Trump is taking Putin’s side about it. His position is this: Putin denies it, and Trump is willing to say publicly that he believes Putin, even though everybody trained to defend the country and fight the enemy says Russia sabotaged the 2016 election.

He is taking Putin’s side, making it easier for Putin to sabotage our elections in the future.