Why Facebook's BIG Change Is Great News For Your Business!

ARRGGGG Facebook have updated their news feed algorithm again and its terrible/ it's going to impact reach / sales will go down / This will ruin my business , etc etc etc …………………

These are just some of the comments I have been seeing on my feed and in groups since Mark Zuckerberg made his big announcement that Facebook are going to be prioritizing content from family and friends over that from businesses.

I totally understand why this latest news for business owners got people a little antsy and why there was perhaps a little panic to begin with.

I mean it's not like one of the algo updates that are secretive, this one literally laid it on the line.

“ As we roll this out, you'll see less public content like posts from businesses, brands, and media”

It's no longer an option just to broadcast, engagement with posts and videos will now be of real importance

“passively reading articles or watching videos -- even if they're entertaining or informative -- may not be as good”

“I expect that the amount of distribution for publishers will go down because a lot of publisher content is just passively consumed and not talked about.

Now before you panic you have to read between the lines. This is of course HUGE news.

And yes your reach is almost certainly going to dip.

Now here is where I might lose you for a second. This is actually GREAT news for your business.

For too long now its been too easy for businesses to just broadcast on Facebook, to only focus on building their business on Facebook.

This change means you are going to have to get INTENTIONAL about your marketing. You are going to have to plan your content and have a variety of traffic sources.

Here are the top 3 ways you this Facebook Update Can benefit your business!

1 - ENGAGEMENT, ENGAGEMENT, ENGAGEMENT

Read the announcement again it's actually saying is that passive content that is going to really take a hit.

The content that people watch, or read but don’t engage with.

And by engage I don’t mean the types of baited engagement to try to spike your numbers (tag a friend / comment below etc) I mean proper meaningful engagement.

Your page is going to have to become your community. The phrase tribe is overused but whether you call them your tribe, your community, your fans, your ideal customers, target market it doesn’t matter.

What matters is your page now needs to be more than just a go to resource, it has to be a community that adds value and hosts real conversations about your niche.

When people comment reply, start a conversation. Look at your content strategy, only put quality out there.

Its can’t be just broadcasting or selling. Offer something of value, something that starts a conversation between friends.

It may mean posting less frequently but with way more thought.

So get a new Social media plan together oh and if you were in the “I don’t need a site I have my Facebook page” camp then you are going to have to get that rectified pronto!

If you need a website designer I happen to know a really good one! (OK so Im married to him and that makes me a little biased but he really is all sorts of amazing at website design )

2. It’s Time For SEO

If you have been all in on your Facebook marketing and social media has been your main source of traffic then it’s now time to diversify your marketing!

Facebook is a social platform, its push marketing. You are taking your products, your brand and your message and you are hoping to push them in front of as many people as you can.

Hoping that you can get them in front of as many people as you possibly can.

It’s a strategy that does of course work well, especially if you get your targeting correct.

However people aren’t using that platform to actively seek your services out, most of the time they are on there to be well social.

When it comes to search engines it's a totally different ball game.

This is where we are stepping into the world of “pull marketing” you are pulling people into your brand who are actively looking for what you have to offer.

More often than not, people finding you through the search engines are further down the buying process than those who find your message on their social media feed.

If you haven’t already started to focus on SEO then Facebook’s latest announcement should be the nudge in the back you need.

SEO can send thousands of potential clients to your site every month who have actively sought you out!

It doesn’t matter if you haven’t started SEO yet. SEO isn’t scary. Take it in steps. Choose keywords, have an SEO audit, SEO your site and make a plan.

We offer a range of SEO packages for business but we also offer a lot of free training, checklists and guides to get you started so there is no reason to put it off any longer.

3. Its All About The List

When we started our business in the online world around 10 years ago we used to hear the phrase the “money is in the list” all the time.

It was true then and it’s true now. Email is still vital to your marketing and your business. Its people literally inviting you to get in touch to tell them about your brand and what you have to offer .

It's easy to see Facebook’s latest update as devastating to your business.

But the smart business owners know it's an opportunity to diversify your marketing.