Why has stock market volatility been so low in 2017?

Anatomy of quantitative easing and excess liquidity generation

Global asset price volatility is dampened by on-going unconventional easing (asset purchases) by major monetary authorities:

In essence, QE programs are modern implementations of “money printing,” where central banks create digital ledger entries to buy financial assets from authorized dealers (investment banks), and the transactions would increase excess liquidity in the financial system.

Non-bank financial institutions (such as asset managers and insurance companies) would be the recipients of the excess liquidity when they sell additional bonds to the aforementioned broker dealers, helping to transmit central bank easing to the broader financial markets (this is why QE programs generally affect financial assets first, and only subsequently the real economy - often creating unintentional consequences - please refer to my guest post on Financial Times: Central Bank Quantitative Easing as an Emerging Political Liability).

Excess liquidity in the financial system (held by both banks and non-banks) would force these institutions to “put cash to work,” as investors scour markets for additional assets to invest.

Faced with strong demands by central banks (ECB alone is buying €60 billion worth of government bonds per month, which will likely be reduced to €30 billion per month in 2018), institutions in need to meet a yield target in their portfolios would be induced to buy more bonds, thus further depress yields of benchmark interest rates and allow corporations and individuals to borrow at a lower cost.

As high quality assets increase in price (by paying higher prices, the effective rate of return for these assets would decline), investors seeking for higher returns would be forced to “move up the risk ladder” - buy assets with higher risks, such as high yield bonds, equities, and in recent years, real assets that are less liquid and more esoteric (farmland, properties, wine, fine art, etc.)

Former Fed Governor Stein referred to this as the “recruitment channel,” in which powerful central bank policy actions displace private activities and “enlist” market participants to push down borrowing cost and help achieve central bank objectives.

With investors rushing to buy any yield-generating assets, and with QE programs continuing to inject additional liquidity into the financial market, risky assets are benefiting from waves of “dip-buying” - anytime volatility rises and asset prices decline, investors with access to additional liquidity would use the opportunity to buy, hence buttressing risk asset valuation and repetitively dashing investor expectations of a volatility rebound.

These “dip-buying” mechanisms are well understood by institutional market participants, and many banks are actively selling volatility (betting that volatility would decline further).

Put it simply, with policy-induced excess liquidity permeating financial markets, risk premium and volatility of various asset classes are consistently suppressed by “yield-seeking” investors.

The rise of risk-parity trade and effects on monetary policy

Declining volatility is no longer a new phenomena in financial markets, for institutional investors generally call it the “risk-parity trade” (thesis: bullish bonds and stocks, bearish fixed income volatility and bearish equity volatility - some market participants call it “bullish spoos and blues” - referring to bullish stocks and interest rates, as in eurodollar blue pack). Effects of this “risk-parity trade” have perversely offset effects of Fed’s policy tightening (among several other factors such as on-going QE by other central banks):

The gold line below refers to the Salient Risk-Parity Index.

The blue line refers to GS Financial Conditions Index - it is generally interpreted as a measure of financial markets’ impact on the real economy (higher means tighter/more restrictive, lower being loose/stimulative).

Negatively correlated with risk-parity index, the GS Financial Conditions Index is back to Q3 2014 levels, completely erasing effects of recent rate hikes (supporting the view that QE-induced excess reserve generation is far more powerful than policy rates in affecting economic conditions).

Some policymakers are beginning to pay closer attention to the consensus bullish risk-parity (bearish volatility) positions. Dallas Fed President Kaplan made the following remarks recently (one of the few occasions when policymakers refer to risk-parity by name):

I’m also watching carefully the growth in these so-called risk-parity funds, or risk-parity trades, that basically take low-volatility assets and put leverage on them to create more returns. I don’t see undue imbalances, but I’m continuing to look for them, and I’m aware that with rates this low, it will cause people to take more risk, and it may cause these imbalances to build. And I’ve learned when they do build, they can build very quickly, so we have to be very vigilant about this. We know there’s a lot of global liquidity because of central bank action, so that’s a part of it. But I think the bigger part, yes, is it is a stronger comment on, what are the prospects for future growth.